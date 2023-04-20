Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Post Shaakuntalam's failure, here's what Samantha Ruth Prabhu is planning for her future

    Shaakuntalam, starring Samantha and released on April 14, was a box office flop. According to industry sources, the Citadel star is reconsidering her options.

    Post Shaakuntalam's failure, here's what Samantha Ruth Prabhu is planning for her future RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Apr 20, 2023, 8:37 AM IST

    Shaakuntalam was billed as a pan-Indian film, which starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu and told the epic story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant. Despite a budget of over Rs 60 crore, the film only grossed roughly Rs 10 crore at the box office. According to film industry experts, Samantha has chosen to avoid similar movies in the future. Trolls on social media commented on Samantha's loss of celebrity status, and one producer, Chitti Babu, informed an online media station that Samantha's career was "finished."

    Samantha put out a quote from the Bhagavad Gita on her social media on April 17 that said, 'Karmanye vadhika raste, Ma phaleshu kadachana, Ma karma phala he tur bhuh, Ma te sangotsva karmani'. Her fans and netizens thought this was befitting reply to those trying to write her off.

    Samantha is one of the leading actresses in Telugu cinema, who was last year diagnosis of myositis. The star has established a solid career and is now regarded as a competent action star. The Family Man 2 actress took a break to focus on her health and has now returned with vigour. She is working on the Citadel web series alongside Varun Dhawan and Vijay Deverakonda's Kushi.

    In fact, in Citadel she will be seen performing many stunts. It is reported that, Sam has opted out of several films for which she had previously signed up, and she may want to focus on a few good projects rather than spread herself too far, according to industry sources. Samantha has done well in women-centric films; supporters feel this is simply a brief hiatus.
     

    Last Updated Apr 20, 2023, 8:37 AM IST
