Post MeToo Allegations, Nana Patekar to make debut in web series; read details

There is no doubt that Nana Patekar is one of the film industry's most talented artists. He is prepared to make his debut in online programmes after captivating viewers with his exceptional cinema performances. He has now partnered with Prakash Jha for the forthcoming socio-political show dubbed "Laal Batti." It's true what you just read! Fans are anticipating Nana's entry into the digital world because this will be his first online programme.

According to rumours, the Ab Tak Chhappan 2 actor's first web series would feature him in the character of a lawyer. Meghna Malik, a seasoned and well-known TV actress, has been cast opposite Nana Patekar, according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke with the portal.

She would play his wife in the same way. To be noted, Meghna gained enormous fame and notoriety for her outstanding performance on the Colors TV programme "Na Aana Is Des Laado." Nana and Jha previously collaborated on the movie "Rajneeti," which starred Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in the key roles. "Laal Batti" will be their second collaboration.

Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of harassing her on a movie set during the MeToo movement, which put Nana Patekar in a difficult situation.

In 2018, she said that when they were filming a song on the sets of "Horn Ok Pleasss," the senior actor misbehaved with her by unpleasantly caressing her. At the Oshiwara police station, Dutta also filed a case against Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, producer Sameer Siddiqui, and director Rakesh Sarang.

