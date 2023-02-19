Popular Tamil comedian Mayilsamy no more: Kamal Haasan, Sarath Kumar, Arun Vijay pay condolences

A piece of unfortunate news from the South industry is here. The popular Tamil comedian Mayilsamy is no more. Kamal Haasan, R Sarath Kumar, and Arun Vijay paid their condolences to the late legend on Twitter.

The South film industry has lost another one of its gems. One of the most celebrated and renowned comedians from the Kollywood industry, Mayilsamy, has left for a heavenly abode. He was only 57 years old. Well-known Trade analyst Ramesh Bala confirmed the unfortunate news through a Twitter post.

According to him, the actor complained of discomfort. Later his family took him to a private hospital in Chennai. His tweet read, "He felt discomfort...As his family took him to Porur Ramachandra Hospital, he passed away on the way itself. Later, Doctors confirmed. He was busy with several movies. He was the first one on TV Channels to call when legends passed away... RIP!."

Following his demise, the late legend, Mayilsamy's last video from a dubbing studio went viral on social media. The clip features the comedian dubbing for his role in the forthcoming drama, Glassmate.

Many prominent names from the South film fraternity are taken aback and shocked by the sudden death of Mayilsamy. Veteran actor Kamal Haasan took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, "My friend Mylaswamy is successful in presenting his own style of comedy acting. He is thought by many to be helpful. A tribute to a dear friend #Mayilsamy."

Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu also penned on the micro-blogging site, "Really shocking!!! I have been his fan from when he and Lakshman saar (Lakshman Shruti) did an audio comedy variety show named #SiripoSiripu. A bundle of talent gone too soon, anna. #RIPmayilsamy deepest condolences to family and friends."

Actor and comedian R Sarath Kumar tweeted, "Shocked and shattered on hearing the untimely demise of my good friend, great human being, philanthropist Mayilsamy. Deeply saddened. My heartfelt condolences to his family, relatives, friends, and colleagues in the film industry."

Actor Arun Vijay took to his official Twitter handle and tweeted, "RIP #Mayilsamy Anna!!" Several fans also used the internet to pay tribute to Mayilsamy.

Mayilsamy stepped into acting with veteran filmmaker K Bhagyaraj's 1984 movie Dhavani Kanavugal. Initially roped in as one of the actors in the crowd, he got himself noticed through his hard work and determination. His top-notch comic timings also bagged him the title of scene-stealer from the industry. Some of the movies to his credit include Dhool, Vaseegara, Ghilli, Giri, Uthamaputhiran, Veeram, Kanchana, and Kangalal Kaidhu Sei, to name just a few.

