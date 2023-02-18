Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kangana Ranaut defends SS Rajamouli on his religion remarks, calls him a 'Yogi, Nationalist'

     Kangana Ranaut responded to critics and trolls about SS Rajamouli, claiming she will not accept anything negative about the filmmaker "who is like a flame in the rain."

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Feb 18, 2023, 5:54 PM IST

    With Bahubali and now RRR, SS Rajamouli has cemented his place as a worldwide filmmaker. The film, which received a lot of attention last year and continues to do so, has earned SS Rajamouli and his art unprecedented notoriety. Rajamouli recently discussed his thoughts on religion in an interview which was published. Kangana Ranaut, who is setting the internet on fire with her fiery comments, also a Rajamouli devotee, has now come up to defend the filmmaker's remarks.

    Retweeting the article shared with the caption, “Inspired by The Fountainhead, SS Rajamouli says ‘religion is essentially a kind of exploitation", Kangana Ranaut expressed her views.

    She wrote, “No need to overreact, it’s ok not to carry Bhagwa Jhandi everywhere, our actions speak louder than words. Being a proud Hindu calls upon all kind of attacks, hostility, trolling and huge amount of negativity, we make movies for everyone, we artists are vulnerable especially. Because we get no support from so called right wing as well, we are absolutely on our own, so sit down, don’t even dare, I won’t tolerate anything against Rajamouli sir who is like a flame in the rain. A genius and nationalist a yogi of highest order. We are blessed to have him."

    "I worked under a relative of mine [the Telugu writer Gunnam Gangaraju] for a few months," Rajamouli told The New Yorker. He recommended Ayn Rand's The Fountainhead and Atlas Shrugged to me. The novels influenced me considerably when I read them. I didn't grasp much of her philosophy, but I got the gist of it. It was at this time that I began to drift away from religion. Even then, my fascination in stories like the Mahabharata and the Ramayana was undiminished. I began to distance myself from the religious parts of those writings, but what remained with me was the intricacy and magnificence of their drama and narrative."

    As a section of netizens started trolling the director and took offence over his remarks, Kangana came to his support. Kangana captioned her tweets as, “No need to overreact, it’s ok not to carry Bhagwa Jhandi everywhere, our actions speak louder than words. Being a proud hindu calls upon all kind of attacks, hostility, trolling and huge amount of negativity, we make movies for everyone, we artists are vulnerable especially because we get no support from so called right wing as well, we are absolutely on our own, so sit down, don’t even dare, I won’t tolerate anything against Rajamouli sir who is like a flame in the rain, A genius and nationalist a yogi of highest order. We are blessed to have him.”

    Replying to a netizen she opined, “Truth stands on its own it is not slave to your or mine acknowledgment, what I said is for the higher good, I have nothing to gain from this, I have never met or spoken to Rajamouli sir ever, I don’t know all this negativity might not even bother him but I hail truth that’s Dharma.”

    Last Updated Feb 18, 2023, 5:54 PM IST
