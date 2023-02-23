Backstreet Boys in India: Some iconic songs of the boyband every 90's kid loves even today

One of the most popular boybands of all time, the Backstreet Boys, come back to India after thirteen years. They will perform in Mumbai and New Delhi in May 2023. Before their arrival in India, here are the top four iconic songs of the boyband that every 90's kid loves even today.

A piece of good news for Indian fans of the iconic boyband Backstreet Boys is finally here. The iconic boyband group has announced that their blockbuster DNA World Tour will travel to India in May 2023.

BookMyShow, which is India's leading entertainment destination, along with Live Nation, is bringing the world-renowned Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour to the country in a two-city tour, making a stop at the entertainment capital, Mumbai, and the national capital, New Delhi. For the India leg, Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour will play at Jio World Gardens, Mumbai, on May 4th and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, on May 5th, 2023.

ALSO READ: Nawazuddin Siddiqui house-help Sapna Robin Masih backtracks on her allegations against star

Before their tour in India, here are the top four songs of the boy band that are a part of every 90's kid's playlist today.

1. Quit Playing Games (1996):

One of the boys' first singles in 1996, it helped cement them as one of the world's leading pop acts. This song is a really classic and timeless favorite of millions of fans globally. It has an integral place in the hearts of every 90's kid.

2. As Long As You Love Me (1997):

The song was the Backstreet Boys' second-ever single. It remains their best-selling single in the UK. The song has smooth vocals from all the members and is a timeless masterpiece that never goes out of vogue in pop culture. It is a key part of pop culture globally.

3. Everybody (1997):

This song was a huge international hit and success globally in 1997. Everybody got later included in international and special editions. It is also physically impossible to stay off the dancefloor as soon as this song gets played in pubs and clubs. This song is foot-tapping. The song vibe is funky and cool. It is a part of pop culture universally.

4. I Want It That Way (1999):

The band's signature song, this pop ballad, topped the charts in over 25 countries. This song has been a big part of our childhood while growing up. The song takes us all down memory lane igniting nostalgia as well. Every 90's kid will surely relate to this iconic song.

The iconic and legendary boy band that has won the hearts of billions across three decades is coming to India after thirteen years, answering the prayers of its massive fan base in the country.

Celebrating the thirty glorious years of a band that has continued to stay relevant in the music industry with a growing fanbase and an evergreen legacy that never goes out of style, the DNA World Tour forays into the country after five years of traveling across the world to houseful shows and ecstatic audiences.

Registrations for the much-awaited ensemble coming to Mumbai and Delhi are now live exclusively on BookMyShow! Register now to get all details on ticket sales for the Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour in India right here!

ALSO READ: BTS Jimin solo debut album 'Face' to arrive in March; glance at his best songs