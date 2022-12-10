Rapper Post Malone in India for concert. Know all about him and his hit songs

The ardent fans waiting eagerly to witness Post Malone perform in Mumbai can get happy now. The globally iconic singer and rapper has arrived in Mumbai for his first concert as a part of the most loved Indian food delivery app Zomato Feeding India Concert. This concert will happen at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai on December 10, 2022.

The globally renowned rapper Post Malone is in India for his maiden concert. The 27-year-old singer, writer, song producer, and rapper is known for hit songs like Rockstar, Sunflower, Congratulations, and, so on. An exciting piece of news for ardent Post Malone fans is finally here. The Grammy-nominated rapper is currently in India for the concert. This news has sent fans into a tizzy.

Post Malone is known for his flawless and variegated vocals. Interestingly, the 'Rockstar' fame singer and rapper has created his own place in the Hollywood music industry with his hard work and dedication. He has a global fanbase in the entire world. Nonetheless, he has reached the pinnacle today by garnering acclaim and fans' love for his expertise in blending genres and sub-genres of Hip-Hop, R & B, Pop, and Trap.

Post Malone started his career as a musician with his debut single titled, White Iverson. His debut album, Stoney under Republic Records, was released on December 9, 2016. His second album, Beerbong & Bentleys, was released on April 27, 2018. This album debuted at number one on Billboard 200 and created several iconic benchmarks in terms of streaming records.

Post Malone's globally hit songs so far: The most hit and globally iconic songs of the American rapper are Goodbyes (Feat Young Thug), Congratulations (Feat Quavo), Rockstar (Feat 21 Savage), Sunflower, Psycho (Feat Ty Dolla Sign), I Like You (Feat Doja Cat), Circles, One Right Now (Feat The Weeknd), I Fall Apart, Deja Vu (Feat Justin Bieber). His debut album was, certified as double platinum by RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) in October 2017.

