    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh parting ways after 4 years of marriage? Here's the TRUTH (VIDEO)

    First Published Sep 29, 2022, 11:26 AM IST

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh break-up? In 2018, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were married after dating for six years. There are several rumours that things are not going well between them on social media.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Following a trending tweet that suggested everything is not well in Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's marriage, reports of marital strife are circulating online. Everyone was taken aback when a Twitter user and a well-known social media user associated with the foreign censor board named Umair Sandhu wrote in a post that "all is not alright" between Ranveer and Deepika. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    When four years of marriage, followers began to wonder if the couple was still partying after this post went viral online. It all began when a tweet stating, “BREAKING! Everything is not OK between #DeepikaPadukone and #RanveerSingh!!!" started going crazily viral on Twitter. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ranveer talked at a recent event about his relationship with Deepika. Fans began to wonder if this was genuinely true due to this. But when Ranveer was questioned about his relationship with Deepika at a recent event, the actor's robust response stopped all the rumours. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    When asked about working with Deepika again at FICCI Frames fast track 2022, Ranveer said, “I have nothing but the utmost respect for her and I admire her a lot. I have learnt a lot from her in my personal life too. There is a sweet surprise for everyone. You guys will see us together very soon. She is one of the best things that has happened to me and am so grateful for her in my life.” (VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ranveer said, “Touchwood, we met and started dating in 2012, so 2022 is ten years of Deepika and me. I have nothing but the utmost amount of respect for that kind of honesty, authenticity and fineness in the craft. I admire her hugely as an actor. I hope we get an opportunity to act together onscreen again.”

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone allegedly had discomfort earlier this week and was brought to Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai. The Gehraiyaan actress underwent a variety of examinations. Her team, however, made no public announcement or confirmation of this development. Also Read: Naane Varuven Vs Ponniyin Selvan? Here's what Dhanush's film producer has to say

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    There is much speculation that Ranveer and Deepika may collaborate in Ayan Mukerji's film "Brahmastra 2." The pair previously collaborated on the sports drama 83, based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup-winning Indian national cricket team, captained by Kapil Dev. The duo received a lot of love and adoration for their superb performances. Also Read: Naane Varuven: 7 Reasons to watch Dhanush, Selvaraghavan's psychological thriller

