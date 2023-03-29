Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer launch: Aishwarya Rai grabs eyeballs with embellished pink ethnic ensemble

Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, and AR Rahman, among others, attended the trailer and music launch of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2. Out of them all, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked elegant and poised in her ensemble outfit and grabbed eyeballs. Her video went viral on social media.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the highly-anticipated trailer launch event of Ponniyin Selvan 2, held in Chennai on March 29. The actress swore by her inclination for ethnic ensembles and marked her presence at the event in a pink anarkali set.

Aishwarya, who plays a double role in the film, went maximalist with her sartorial choice and opted for a heavily-embellished ensemble. The bright pink colored anarkali ensemble was filled with elaborate and detailed work embroidered golden motifs. She teamed it with a sheer dupatta and completed her look with a pair of statement earrings. Aishwarya opted for minimal makeup, comprising pink lips, winged eyeliner, pink eyeshadow, a dainty bindi, and a hint of blush, and looked gorgeous.

Several photos and videos of Aishwarya from the trailer and audio launch event of Ponniyin Selvan Part 2 have surfaced on social media. Fans have got smitten with Aishwarya's look and have heaped praises for the same on the microblogging site Twitter.

Aishwarya also touched director Mani Ratnam's feet when they met at the trailer launch of Ponniyin Selvan Part 2. Makers have also posted a video on their Twitter handle, which has gone viral. In the video, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who essays the role of Nandini in the historical period action drama, looks resplendent and regal in a heavily-embellished pink-colored ensemble anarkali outfit. She opted for diamond bangles, a dainty pair of silver and diamond earrings in her ears and bindi on her forehead, an emerald ring in her right hand, and plum-colored lip-shade on her lips.

The makers posted the video on the official Twitter handle. Their caption read, "The elegant and enchanting beauty of #PS2, #Nandini, has made her presence at the greatest event of the evening! #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #PS2AudioLaunch #CholasAreBack #PS2 #PonniyinSelvan2 #PS2Trailer #ManiRatnam @arrahman @madrastalkies_ @LycaProductions @Tipsofficial."

The much-awaited trailer of Ponniyin Selvan 2 is out now. You can also watch it here.

In the trailer, we can see breathtaking visuals, exceptional acting chops, a gritty storyline, brilliant cinematography, excellent direction and much more. The trailer depicts how Cholas have come back with more vengeance and power to claim their throne. Nandini is back with more power and is vicious and wants to kill Karikaran and defeat the Cholas. A huge war sequence is seen in which the Chola empire people are fighting with enemies. Somehow the makers have not given many details away which piqued more curiosity among fans.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 releases on April 28, 2023. Ponniyin Selvan 2 features an apt ensemble star cast with big names like Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Prabhu, R Sarath Kumar, Vikram Prabhu, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman, and Radhakrishnan Parthiban in pivotal roles. Mani Ratnam's magnum opus will be released in five languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

