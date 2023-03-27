Nawazuddin Siddiqui files defamation suit against estranged wife Aaliya, wants Rs 100 cr as damages

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has filed a defamation suit against his ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui and brother Shamasuddin for damaging his repertoire as an actor with false videos about him, because of which he suffered a loss of 100 crores. He demands Rs 100 crores as damage compensation from the duo.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most renowned and finest nuanced actors in Bollywood who has wowed audiences with finesse and perfection in every character and proven versatility with films like Kick, Manto, Ram Raghav 2.0, Gangs Of Wasseypur, Kahaani, and, so, on. He has been making it to the headlines for many days now since the legal battle with his wife has been going on. A couple of days ago, actor’s ex-wife had shared a video claiming that their kids got thrown out of her mother-in-law house. They had nowhere to go.

The Manto star broke his silence and issued a statement on his Instagram handle. But the latest reports suggest that the actor has told the Bombay High Court that he will withdraw his habeas corpus petition if he is allowed to meet his two children.

Now, in a new update, Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui filed a defamation suit against his brother Shamasuddin and former wife, Aaliya Siddiqui. The defamation suit seeks Rs 100 crores as damages for the defamation and constant character harassment he faced due to false and misleading claims made by them.

The suit, filed through advocate Sunil Kumar, was mentioned before the bench of Justice Riyaz Chagla and will be heard on March 30. Siddiqui has also prayed that the court directs the two to make a complete disclosure about the people they have approached to convey false and malicious information. The plea states that following the reveal, Aaliya and his brother may get restrained from disposing of or dealing with their assets in any manner, which may adversely affect Siddiqui from recovering the damages caused or other small remedies from them which the court may deem fit and proper.

Siddiqui alleged that when he asked for his property to get returned to him, the brother and the ex-wife joined hands and started blackmailing him with "cheap videos and comments on social media." Siddiqui alleged that Shamasuddin taught the same to their other brothers as well. His allegation is, however, mainly against his brother and former wife for allegedly extorting money.

Siddiqui claims that he has paid Rs 10 lakh per month for his children's education while he had given Rs 2.5 crore to his former wife to start a production house. But, it is alleged that, it got used for her personal pleasure and enjoyment.

Siddiqui states that due to the false and defamatory controversy and the falsified videos and posts posted by the brother and ex-wife, he has suffered loss of more than Rs.100 Crores. He claims that his upcoming films are getting postponed and the posts and articles by his brother and ex-wife are so defamatory that Siddiqui "himself feels very shy to come to social gatherings and come before the public at large."

