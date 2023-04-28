Ponniyin Selvan 2 review: Fans call Mani Ratnam's film 'real pride of Indian Cinema'; read other reactions

Ponniyin Selvan, the second instalment of Mani Ratnam's vast epic, will be released in theatres today. 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' opened with great reviews, and fans have been enthusiastic about the film. The film has taken audiences on an awe-inspiring voyage, and the sequel exceeds fans' expectations.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 shattered various box office records when it was released in September 2022. It was a great box office success. The sequel is following in the same footsteps as the first! Ponniyin Selvan 2, directed by Mani Ratnam, was released worldwide today, April 28. 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' was released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, and it began with special shows in various locales.

Fans who have seen the film have taken Twitter to share their initial reactions. In their Twitter reviews, several people named PS 2 "an absolute pride of Indian cinema." Others said it was superior to SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2.

TWITTER REVIEW:

Check out some of the best Twitter reactions below:



The first section concluded with shocking news of the death of the Chola ruler, Arunmozhi Varman called Ponniyin Selvan. We also observed Oomai Nayagi, alias Mandhagini Devi, dive into the sea to save Arunmozhi. As a result, the second portion may begin with the disclosure of whether or not she was successful in rescuing the king.

There may also be greater chemistry between Vandhiyadevan and Kundavai. There will be an angle of a triangle love tale involving Arunmozhi Varman, Samuthira Kumari alias Poonguzhali, and Vanadhi. We shall see their enthralling chemistry, and the Chola king will also merge with one of them.

About Ponniyin Selvan 2

Ponniyin Selvan is Aishwarya and Vikram's second collaboration, following the highly praised Raavan in 2010. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha, and Jayam Ravi star in the key roles. Supporting actors include Prakash Raj, Prabhu, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayaram, Ashwin Kakumanu, Mohan Raman, Sarathkumar, and Parthiban. The technical team includes composer AR Rahman, editor Sreekar Prasad, and cinematographer Ravi Varman.