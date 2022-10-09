Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ponniyin Selvan 2: Mani Ratnam's next film all set to release in Summer 2023

    Mani Ratnam's latest film Ponniyin Selvan I, continues to rock box office collections. It is said that PS2 was shot simultaneously with PS1; hence it is all set to release next year during summer. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 9, 2022, 5:43 PM IST

    Ponniyin Selvan I, the magnum opus of director Mani Ratnam, has been performing remarkably well at the box office. According to sources, the movie has already surpassed the 300 crore rupee barrier, earning a gross worldwide revenue of nearly 355 crore.

    Currently, Ponniyin Selvan Chapter II, the official title of the movie's second part, is aiming for a summer 2023 release, according to cinema trade expert Taran Adarsh's tweet. Adarsh stated that the movie's portion 2 was shot concurrently with Ponniyin Selvan I and that the official release date would be set in a few weeks.

    Sharing some exciting details about PS1 and PS2, Adarsh tweeted, “BOTH PARTS SHOT SIMULTANEOUSLY… #PS1 and #PS2 were *shot simultaneously*, unlike #Baahubali2 and #KGF2 that were shot much after the first parts were successful… This move (of shooting simultaneously) helped keep the cumulative costs of both #PS1 and #PS2 in check."

    He further tweeted, “‘PS1’ SATELLITE, DIGITAL WILL INCREASE FANDOM, HYPE ‘PS2’… The producers are now evaluating the post-production schedule of #PS2… Going forward, the digital and satellite release of #PS1 will help increase the fandom, which, in turn, will create a solid ground for #PS2."

    Based on the same-named book by Kalki Krishnamurthy, Ponniyin Selvan: I, starring Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Trisha among others, was made. The story of Arulmozhivarman, played by Jayam Ravi, one of the most powerful rulers who later became Rajaraja Chola I, the great Chola emperor, is told in the film. 

    Aishwarya plays Nandini, the queen of Puzhuvoor. The important events that take place in the first three portions of the five-part book's first section are chronicled in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan.
     

    Last Updated Oct 9, 2022, 5:43 PM IST
