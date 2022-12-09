Pongal 2023: Thalapathy Vijay, Ajith Kumar, Chiranjeevi to clash at Box office on Sankranti, next year

From Chiranjeevi to Thalapathy Vijay, more south stars are preparing for their respective films to hit the silver screens at the festivals. Here are the movies you may watch in the theatre during the festive weekend.

Next year, Sankranti and Pongal holidays will be huge at the box office. Many films were postponed or halted due to COVID-19 and government-restricted rules. Now, many big-budget South performers are ready to compete at the box office. From Chiranjeevi to Thalapathy Vijay, the celebs are gearing up for their respective flicks to premiere at film festivals. Here are the movies you can see in theatres over the holiday weekend.

Varisu

The multilingual film, directed by Vamsi Paidipally, is Thalapathy Vijay's debut in his acting career. The film is a comprehensive family entertainer about a young guy who finally becomes the only heir of a corporate empire. Along with Thalapathy Vijay and Shaam, Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Sangeetha, and others play important parts in the film. The film will be released in theatres on November 12.

Thunivu

H Vinoth's film is set to include Ajith Kumar in an all-out action role. The movie is considered a multi-genre picture and tagged as a game of wickedness. According to certain unconfirmed claims, Ajith will play two characters in the film. Manju Warrier plays a major role in the film. The film is slated to collide with Varisu in cinemas.

Waltair Veerayya

The releasing date of Telugu actor Chiranjeevi's forthcoming film Waltair Veerayya has been revealed. The film will be released in theatres on January 13th, coinciding with the Sankranti festival. Mythri Movie Makers has funded the big-budget action picture featuring Shruti Haasan and Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in a prominent role.

Veera Simha Reddy

Balakrishna, starring Veera Simha Reddy, is due to hit theatres on January 14, a day before Sankranti. Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Duniya Vijay also play important roles in the film. Gopichand Malineni directed the film, which Mythri Movie Makers produced.