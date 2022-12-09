Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pongal 2023: Thalapathy Vijay, Ajith Kumar, Chiranjeevi to clash at Box office on Sankranti, next year

    From Chiranjeevi to Thalapathy Vijay, more south stars are preparing for their respective films to hit the silver screens at the festivals. Here are the movies you may watch in the theatre during the festive weekend.
     

    Pongal 2023: Thalapathy Vijay, Ajith Kumar, Chiranjeevi to clash at Box office on Sankranti, next year RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Dec 9, 2022, 8:51 AM IST

    Next year, Sankranti and Pongal holidays will be huge at the box office. Many films were postponed or halted due to COVID-19 and government-restricted rules. Now, many big-budget South performers are ready to compete at the box office. From Chiranjeevi to Thalapathy Vijay, the celebs are gearing up for their respective flicks to premiere at film festivals. Here are the movies you can see in theatres over the holiday weekend.

    Varisu
    The multilingual film, directed by Vamsi Paidipally, is Thalapathy Vijay's debut in his acting career. The film is a comprehensive family entertainer about a young guy who finally becomes the only heir of a corporate empire. Along with Thalapathy Vijay and Shaam, Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Sangeetha, and others play important parts in the film. The film will be released in theatres on November 12.

    Also Read: Kantara on Netflix: Rishab Shetty's film all set to release in Hindi, English on this date

    Thunivu
    H Vinoth's film is set to include Ajith Kumar in an all-out action role. The movie is considered a multi-genre picture and tagged as a game of wickedness. According to certain unconfirmed claims, Ajith will play two characters in the film. Manju Warrier plays a major role in the film. The film is slated to collide with Varisu in cinemas.

    Waltair Veerayya
    The releasing date of Telugu actor Chiranjeevi's forthcoming film Waltair Veerayya has been revealed. The film will be released in theatres on January 13th, coinciding with the Sankranti festival. Mythri Movie Makers has funded the big-budget action picture featuring Shruti Haasan and Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in a prominent role.

    Also Read: Year-ender 2022: Kartik Aaryan, Deepika, Samantha, Allu Arjun- 10 star Performers of 2022

    Veera Simha Reddy
    Balakrishna, starring Veera Simha Reddy, is due to hit theatres on January 14, a day before Sankranti. Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Duniya Vijay also play important roles in the film. Gopichand Malineni directed the film, which Mythri Movie Makers produced.

    Last Updated Dec 9, 2022, 8:51 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Malaika Arora hits back at people who criticised her for dating 12-years-old younger Arjun Kapoor; here's what she said RBA

    Malaika Arora hits back at people who criticised her for dating 12-years-old younger Arjun Kapoor

    Actress Himanshi Khurana opens up about her encounter with depression after Big Boss 13 vma

    Actress Himanshi Khurana opens up about her encounter with depression after Big Boss 13

    Who is Celine Dion? A look at the singer's best songs who has been diagnosed with Stiff Person syndrome vma

    Who is Celine Dion? A look at the singer's best songs who has been diagnosed with Stiff Person syndrome

    Sreejita De re-enacts how Tina Dutta hugs Shalin when the camera is on them, making audiences go ROFL vma

    Sreejita De re-enacts how Tina Dutta hugs Shalin when the camera is on them, making audiences go ROFL

    'The Family Man' fame Manoj Bajpayee's mother Geeta Devi breathes her last at 80 vma

    'The Family Man' fame Manoj Bajpayee's mother Geeta Devi breathes her last at 80

    Recent Stories

    Malaika Arora hits back at people who criticised her for dating 12-years-old younger Arjun Kapoor; here's what she said RBA

    Malaika Arora hits back at people who criticised her for dating 12-years-old younger Arjun Kapoor

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's FIRST wedding anniversary: Here's what actress gifted to her hubby RBA

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's FIRST wedding anniversary: Here's what actress gifted to her hubby

    Jaggery to Bajra, 6 winter superfoods to add to your diet sur

    Jaggery to Bajra, 6 winter superfoods to add to your diet

    Football is the least talented sport on earth - Dana White-ayh

    'Football is the least talented sport on earth' - Dana White

    Must do yoga asanas you should do to keep yourself hydrated and vibrant in winters SUR

    Must do yoga asanas you should do to keep yourself hydrated and vibrant in winters

    Recent Videos

    Gujarat Election 2022 AAP breached BJP's Gujarat fortress and became national party, says Kejriwal

    AAP breached BJP's Gujarat 'fortress'; became national party: Kejriwal

    Video Icon
    In democracy, win and loss are not permanent: Congress chief Kharge

    In democracy, win and loss are not permanent: Congress chief Kharge

    Video Icon
    I have one mother at home, and ATKMB ATK Mohun Bagan is the other - Fans emotional on Indian Super League return to home venue-ayh

    'I have one mother at home, and ATKMB is the other' - Fans emotional on ISL's return to home venue

    Video Icon
    India vs Bangladesh, IND vs BAN 2022-23, Dhaka/2nd ODI: Always enjoy playing sweep shots - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, 2nd ODI: 'Always enjoy playing sweep shots' - Shikhar Dhawan

    Video Icon
    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Video Icon