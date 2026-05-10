Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar praised PM Modi for transforming India, crediting him with raising the country from poverty and disorder through initiatives like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and ending the 'Red Terror' to make India violence-free.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Lauds PM Modi's Transformative Governance

Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for transforming India by reducing poverty and improving cleanliness through Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. PM Modi attended the 45th anniversary celebration of 'The Art of Living' and the 70th birthday celebrations of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Sunday.

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While addressing the gathering, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar credited PM Modi for being a driving force in transforming India through the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. He also praised the Prime Minister for strengthening safety and stability by ending the "Red Terror" and reducing violence in the country. "You (PM Modi) gave a new identity to the country by raising it from poverty, dirt and disorder. You announced Swachh Bharat Abhiyan as soon as you came to power and made it a clean, beautiful and safe country. You ended the Red Terror and made the country violence-free," said Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

PM Modi Responds at Art of Living Event

On the occassion, PM Modi also extended birthday greetings to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and said, "Today is Gurudev's 70th birthday. When the centenary celebrations take place, I will come again to join them. Today, this divine and grand Dhyan Mandir has been inaugurated. When the resolve is clear, and work is carried out with a spirit of service, every effort brings pleasant results."

Further pointing out the lotus-shaped ceiling under which the address took place, PM Modi light-heartedly said, "Whether anything else happens or not, we are all under the shelter of the lotus. And with the blessings of Gurudev, the shelter of the lotus will take the nation to new heights."

PM Modi inaugurated the newly constructed Dhyan Mandir at the Art of Living International Centre in Bengaluru, a dedicated meditation hall envisioned as a space for inner peace and holistic well-being.

Understanding the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM)

The Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) is one of India's most significant cleanliness initiatives, launched on October 2, 2014, to achieve universal sanitation coverage and eliminate open defecation. This mission has played a transformative role in improving public health, environmental sustainability, and overall quality of life.

Key Achievements and Impact

One of the primary achievements of SBM has been the construction of millions of toilets, especially in rural areas, ensuring better sanitation facilities and reducing waterborne diseases.

By focusing on behavioral change through awareness campaigns, it has encouraged individuals and communities to adopt hygienic practices, thereby promoting cleanliness as a way of life.

The mission also addresses solid waste management, encouraging waste segregation, recycling, and scientific disposal methods. It has driven urban and rural local bodies to implement better sanitation infrastructure, reducing pollution and fostering cleaner cities and villages.

Socio-Economic and Broader Impact

Apart from health benefits, SBM has had a positive socio-economic impact, particularly empowering women and marginalised communities by providing access to safe and private sanitation facilities. Improved sanitation has also contributed to increased school attendance among girls.

Moreover, the initiative has inspired citizen participation, corporate involvement, and technological innovation in waste management. It aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially Goal 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation).

While significant progress has been made, continuous efforts are required to maintain cleanliness, enhance waste management systems, and ensure long-term sustainability. Swachh Bharat Mission has not only improved sanitation but has also instilled a collective sense of responsibility toward a cleaner and healthier India.