PM Narendra Modi responded to creator Yuvraj Dua's satirical request to advise his father on reducing sugar. The PM urged everyone to cut sugar intake, adopt yoga, and focus on well-being, reiterating his message on preventive healthcare.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to content creator Yuvraj Dua's satirical remarks by reiterating his message on healthy living and reduced sugar consumption. The Prime Minister urged citizens to focus on their well-being, advocating for balanced diet and regular physical activity.

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Sharing a message on social media, he highlighted the risks of excessive sugar intake and the growing threat of obesity, while encouraging people to adopt yoga as part of their daily routine. PM Modi's remarks came after a viral satirical clip by Yuvraj Dua, in which he humorously highlighted the strong influence the Prime Minister holds among many Indian families, particularly older generations, including his father.

Creator's Satirical Plea

In the clip, Dua said that his father often places immense trust in PM Modi's words, even suggesting that a message from the Prime Minister against sweets could help control sugar consumption at home. He requested PM Modi to advise his father to reduce sugar consumption, "Mr. Modi, I have a humble request. Since your words are instructions to my father, agar apni agli Mann Ki Baat mein aap meethe ke against kuch bol de to mere papa ki sugar control ho jaayegi..."

PM Modi Responds with Health Advice

Responding to his request, PM Modi underscored the importance of collective efforts towards healthier lifestyles, indicating that public awareness and small behavioural changes can play a significant role in improving overall health. "On Yuvraj's request, I will urge his father (and everyone else out there) to reduce sugar intake..be healthy, be happy.."

"Excessive sugar invites a range of diseases. Then ofcourse there is the looming threat of obesity. Also do make Yoga a part of your lives. It is a great way to remain fit and active," PM Modi wrote on his Instagram story.

Emphasis on Preventive Healthcare

The Prime Minister's outreach aligns with his continued emphasis on preventive healthcare and fitness, encouraging citizens to make conscious lifestyle choices for long-term wellbeing. (ANI)