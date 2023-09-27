Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi congratulates Waheeda Rehman for Dadasaheb Phalke honour, calls her 'Beacon of Talent'

    Waheeda Rehman's journey in Indian cinema has left a memorable mark says PM Narendra Modi as he congratulated the veteran actress.

    First Published Sep 27, 2023, 9:00 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated veteran actress Waheeda Rehman hours after it was announced that she will be honoured with India’s Highest Film Honour, Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2023. PM Modi took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account and called Rehman a ‘beacon of talent, dedication and grace’.

    “Delighted that Waheeda Rehman Ji has been honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award. Her journey in Indian cinema has left an indelible mark. A beacon of talent, dedication and grace, she embodies the best of our cinematic heritage. Congratulations to her,” PM Modi wrote.

    Yesterday, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur took to Twitter to share the announcement. “I feel an immense sense of happiness and honour in announcing that Waheeda Rehman ji is being bestowed with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award this year for her stellar contribution to Indian Cinema,” he wrote.

    Rehman, who made her film debut 68 years ago and went on to star in cult masterpieces like 'Pyaasa' and 'Guide,' was chosen the recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award on Tuesday, the government's highest honour in the area of cinema.

    "I'm doubly happy because it is Dev Anand's birthday. I think 'taufa unko milna tha, mujhe mil gaya'," Rehman told PTI on the birth centenary of her late co-star.

    Last Updated Sep 27, 2023, 9:00 AM IST
