Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    PM Modi blesses Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Ambani at Shubh Aashirwad ceremony (WATCH)

    A touching moment captured on video showed Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant seeking blessings by touching Prime Minister Modi's feet, who then presented the newlyweds with a gift. The celebration took place at the opulent Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, owned by the Ambani family.

    PM Modi blesses Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Ambani at Shubh Aashirwad ceremony (WATCH) gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 14, 2024, 9:52 AM IST

    The 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. Among the guests at the ceremony, which took place the day following the couple's marriage, were politicians, business moguls, spiritual leaders, and international celebrities. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were seen in a video stroking the Prime Minister's feet in order to ask for his blessings. PM Modi later gave the newlyweds a gift.

    The wedding reception, called 'Shubh Aashirwad' (blessing ceremony), was held at the Ambani family-owned Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

    Grand Ambani wedding pm Modi sir is giving blessings #AmbaniFamilyWedding pic.twitter.com/qmt3bvi3JQ

    — Dr Gautam Bhansali (@bhansaligautam1) July 13, 2024

    Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani welcomed PM Modi and escorted him to the venue where hosts of celebrities, film stars, cricketers, business tycoons, and politicians were in attendance.

    The Saturday reception guest list was the same as the wedding guest list from the previous day.

    Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and others were there. Prominent cricketers Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and Sachin Tendulkar were also present at the grand occasion.

    Top politicians like RJD head Lalu Prasad Yadav, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray also graced the occasion.

    On Friday, July 12, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot following several months of pre-wedding activities both in India and overseas. Anant, a 29-year-old, is in charge of Reliance Industries Ltd.'s (a significant oil to telecom conglomerate) growth into renewable and green energy. Radhika, 29, works as the marketing director for her father's firm, Encore Healthcare, and is the daughter of pharmaceutical mogul Viren Merchant.

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2024, 9:52 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan share picture with MS Dhoni [PHOTOS] ATG

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan share picture with MS Dhoni [PHOTOS]

    I would love to apologize if...', Emraam Hashmi REGRETS calling Aishwarya Rai 'plastic'; Read more ATG

    'I would love to apologize if...', Emraam Hashmi REGRETS calling Aishwarya Rai 'plastic'; Read more

    WATCH - Ranbir Kapoor's EPIC reaction goes VIRAL as guest hands over business card at Anant Ambani wedding ATG

    WATCH - Ranbir Kapoor's EPIC reaction goes VIRAL as guest hands over business card at Anant Ambani's wedding

    Isha Ambani looks ELEGANT as she wears rangkat ghagra for brother Anant Ambani's baraat RKK

    Isha Ambani looks ELEGANT as she wears rangkat ghagra for brother Anant Ambani's baraat

    Nita Ambani's heartwarming SURPRISE, mehndi features names of all Ambani family members RKK

    Nita Ambani's heartwarming SURPRISE, mehndi features names of all Ambani family members

    Recent Stories

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, July 13: Price of 10 gm crosses Rs. 72,000 ATG

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, July 14: Price of 10 gm crosses Rs. 72,000

    WATCH The moment Donald Trump was shot at during campaign rally in Pennsylvania gcw

    WATCH: The moment Donald Trump was shot at during campaign rally in Pennsylvania

    Deeply concerned by attack on my friend': PM Modi condemns Trump rally shooting gcw

    'Deeply concerned by attack on my friend': PM Modi condemns Trump rally shooting

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan share picture with MS Dhoni [PHOTOS] ATG

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan share picture with MS Dhoni [PHOTOS]

    Bengaluru metro expansion Feasibility report for Tumakuru extension expected in six months vkp

    Bengaluru metro expansion: Feasibility report for Tumakuru extension expected in 6 months

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon