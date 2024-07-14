PM Modi blesses Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Ambani at Shubh Aashirwad ceremony (WATCH)

A touching moment captured on video showed Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant seeking blessings by touching Prime Minister Modi's feet, who then presented the newlyweds with a gift. The celebration took place at the opulent Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, owned by the Ambani family.

The 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. Among the guests at the ceremony, which took place the day following the couple's marriage, were politicians, business moguls, spiritual leaders, and international celebrities. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were seen in a video stroking the Prime Minister's feet in order to ask for his blessings. PM Modi later gave the newlyweds a gift.

The wedding reception, called 'Shubh Aashirwad' (blessing ceremony), was held at the Ambani family-owned Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Grand Ambani wedding pm Modi sir is giving blessings #AmbaniFamilyWedding pic.twitter.com/qmt3bvi3JQ — Dr Gautam Bhansali (@bhansaligautam1) July 13, 2024

Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani welcomed PM Modi and escorted him to the venue where hosts of celebrities, film stars, cricketers, business tycoons, and politicians were in attendance.

The Saturday reception guest list was the same as the wedding guest list from the previous day.

Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and others were there. Prominent cricketers Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and Sachin Tendulkar were also present at the grand occasion.

Top politicians like RJD head Lalu Prasad Yadav, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray also graced the occasion.



On Friday, July 12, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot following several months of pre-wedding activities both in India and overseas. Anant, a 29-year-old, is in charge of Reliance Industries Ltd.'s (a significant oil to telecom conglomerate) growth into renewable and green energy. Radhika, 29, works as the marketing director for her father's firm, Encore Healthcare, and is the daughter of pharmaceutical mogul Viren Merchant.

