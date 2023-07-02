Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's service at Golden Temple before marriage; WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

    Amidst the busy schedule of their wedding preparation, actress Partineeti Chopra and MP Raghav Chadha were seen offering service at Amritsar's Golden Temple, and a video of them has gone viral on social media.

    The Hasee Toh Phasee actress, Parineeti Chopra was seen with her fiancé, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP, Raghav Chadha offering prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Both of them are currently busy in preparation for their wedding, which as per reports, is to take place in October this year. And their visit to Amritsar’s Golden Temple is also probably related to their wedding. It seemed that they were there to take blessing for a new life ahead and do some ‘seva’ (service).

    What did the couple do at Golden Temple?

    The actor-politician couple is currently scouting for their wedding venue. Taking time from the busy preparation schedule, the couple visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Pictures from their holy trip emerged on social media and made a lot of buzz around the couple. Also a video of Parineeti and Ragahv doing seva at the temple by washing the utensils and interacting with the people there has gone viral.

    Watch video:

    The couple also paid obeisance at Shri Harmandir Sahib. The two shared pictures from the divine shrines on Instagram while calling it ‘special’. The image featuring their back towards the camera, showed the two praying early morning. Parineeti captioned the photo and wrote, “My visit this time was even more special; with him by my side (sic)”

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @parineetichopra

    Raghav Chadha too posted the same picture with the caption, “Amidst sacred hymns and serenity, I closed my eyes, bowed my head, and said a little prayer. With @parineetichopra by my side, it was even more special. Blessed to seek blessings at Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib ji in Amritsar today.”

    Where will the couple tie knots?

    The Ishaqzaade actress and the AAP are very clear about the way they want this wedding to happen. Reportedly, they want to keep it as traditional and intimate as possible. Family traditions and rituals are a big part of both families. This was visible during their engagement as well. They want the same vibe for the wedding. However, there have been speculations that they will tie the knot at the Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

