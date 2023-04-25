Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Photos: Chiranjeevi's luxurious Jubilee Hills house is truly HOME SWEET HOME

    Chiranjeevi's bungalow is a magnificent sight to behold with its lovely and elegant white exterior. The facade's delicate embellishments reveal the owner's exquisite taste and attention to detail. The expansive, exquisitely designed grounds are filled with lush foliage and manicured lawns, creating a tranquil and soothing ambience. 

    Photos Chiranjeevi's luxurious Jubilee Hills house is truly HOME SWEET HOME ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Apr 25, 2023, 1:48 PM IST

    Chiranjeevi is renowned for his engaging performances, flawless acting abilities, and endearing nature. His fans are fascinated by his powerful presence on the screen. Chiranjeevi enjoys living life to the fullest and frequently posts photos of his opulent Hyderabad home on social media to his admirers. He recently had the chance to have breakfast with the well-known music director Devi Sri Prasad in the opulent dining room of his Jubilee Hills residence.

    Both luxury and refinement can be found at Chiranjeevi's Jubilee Hills residence. The dining area has a stylish layout that combines traditional aesthetics with contemporary comforts, like oak and glass doors. Music director Devi Sri Prasad enjoyed breakfast with the celebrity in this chic dining area while expressing his gratitude for the gracious hosts.

    ALSO READ: Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 first reactions: Critics hail Marvel fantasy adventure film as 'epic'

    He captioned the post on Instagram, saying: "Breakfast with the Boss. What a Sunday. Thank you dear Chiranjeevi Konidela sir for the lovely breakfast and the amazing time. You always make us feel special! That's why you are always super-duper special for us. Love you sir. Thank you dear Sushmita Konidela for this lovely picture,"

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Devi Sri Prasad (@thisisdsp)

    Chiranjeevi's bungalow is a magnificent sight to behold with its lovely and elegant white exterior. The facade's delicate embellishments reveal the owner's exquisite taste and attention to detail. The expansive, exquisitely designed grounds are filled with lush foliage and manicured lawns, creating a tranquil and soothing ambience. Chiranjeevi posted a picture of the front of his home with the tricolour national flag in the background on India's 75th Independence Day.

    ALSO READ: Gigi Hadid Photos: Know about noted supermodel's net worth, family, relationships and more

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2023, 1:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WWE Triple H announces World Heavyweight Championship return with new title belt; Twitter nostalgic-ayh

    WWE: Triple H announces World Heavyweight Championship return with new title belt; Twitter nostalgic

    BTS Jungkook fulfills promise, unveils 'perilla oil makguksu' recipe, ARMY goes crazy ADC

    BTS' Jungkook fulfills promise, unveils 'perilla oil makguksu' recipe, ARMY goes crazy

    Oscar 2024: Date, time, nominations, where and how to watch LIVE streaming ADC

    Oscar 2024: Date, time, nominations, where and how to watch LIVE streaming

    Rumored lovebirds Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma spotted looking 'mushy' on their dinner date - WATCH vma

    Rumored lovebirds Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma spotted looking 'mushy' on their dinner date - WATCH

    Malaika Arora reveals secret about boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, says he can't even make tea ADC

    Malaika Arora reveals secret about boyfriend Arjun Kapoor; read some interesting details

    Recent Stories

    Google Pixel 6a for less Rs 1000 on Flipkart Check out amazing deal ahead of Google IO 2023 gcw

    Google Pixel 6a for less Rs 1000 on Flipkart? Check out amazing deal ahead of Google I/O 2023

    Expert Speak: Can AI tools like ChatGPT be used as a virtual financial adviser snt

    Expert Speak: Can AI tools like ChatGPT be used as a virtual financial adviser?

    Malaika Arora on her infamous duck walk; diva gives kickass reply to trolls says, "If I have a tight b**t ...." (VIDEO) RBA

    Malaika Arora on her duck walk; diva gives kickass reply to trolls says, "If I have a tight b**t ...." (VIDEO)

    WWE Triple H announces World Heavyweight Championship return with new title belt; Twitter nostalgic-ayh

    WWE: Triple H announces World Heavyweight Championship return with new title belt; Twitter nostalgic

    PM Modi dedicates India's first Water Metro Service; Lays foundation for several other projects anr

    PM Modi dedicates India's first Water Metro Service; Lays foundation for several other projects

    Recent Videos

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon