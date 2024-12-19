PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt's latest Instagram post is all about LOVE, fashion and fitness

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has posted a collection of photographs she has taken recently. Meanwhile, the actress has been quite busy with her profession.

First Published Dec 19, 2024, 11:34 AM IST

Alia Bhatt appears to have ignored haters who are targeting Ranbir Kapoor. The actress recently liked a post supporting Ranbir as a spouse and turned to Instagram to share images from odd yet meaningful events. The images captured a variety of situations from her life. These include shots of her in work mode, from the sets of Love & War, in training mode, and in her happy place.

However, the final shot in the sequence has everyone's attention. Alia Bhatt posted a photo of Ranbir Kapoor wearing a jersey devoted to their daughter Raha. The shirt bore her name and a teddy bear hanging from it. Ranbir struck a heart posture. However, his face did not appear in the post. Sharing the photos, Alia wrote, “bits of here and there."

The post has received much love. “Lo fir pyaar ho gaya," a comment read. “Stunning 😍😍❤️❤️❤️," a second post read. “How’re you so cute!" a third comment read.

Her latest tweet came after some people accused Ranbir of ignoring Alia during Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary party. Although Alia has not commented on the allegations, she did respond to an Instagram Reel defending Ranbir. 

The actress 'liked' a video called 'The Ranbir Kapoor They Don't Post About'. The video is a footage from Raj Kapoor's 100th birthday celebration. In the video, Ranbir cares for Alia and his elderly relatives.

Alia is currently working on two large projects. She is filming for the YRF series Love & War, which is planned to be released later next year. She also owns Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, which also features Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

