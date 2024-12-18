Entertainment
A curated list of 7 movies perfect for cozy winter nights.
Two women swap homes for the holidays and find unexpected love. This romantic comedy is filled with laughter and Christmas magic.
A blend of romance, comedy, and time travel, 'About Time' follows Tim as he learns to appreciate life's moments.
Set in New York City, this classic explores the complexities of friendship and love.
The infectious energy and catchy tunes make it a feel-good option for the holidays.
A beautifully shot film depicting a forbidden romance in 1950s New York.
A journalist travels to Aldovia to cover a royal story and finds holiday cheer and romance.
A chance meeting leads to a magical winter romance in New York City.
