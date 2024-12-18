Entertainment

7 Hollywood Movies for Cozy December Nights

A curated list of 7 movies perfect for cozy winter nights.

Image credits: IMDB

The Holiday: A Christmas House Swap

Two women swap homes for the holidays and find unexpected love. This romantic comedy is filled with laughter and Christmas magic.

Image credits: IMDB

About Time: A Time Traveler's Romance

A blend of romance, comedy, and time travel, 'About Time' follows Tim as he learns to appreciate life's moments.

Image credits: IMDB

When Harry Met Sally: A Classic Rom-Com

Set in New York City, this classic explores the complexities of friendship and love.

Image credits: IMDB

High School Musical: Holiday Feel-Good Fun

The infectious energy and catchy tunes make it a feel-good option for the holidays.

Image credits: IMDB

Carol: A Forbidden Love Story

A beautifully shot film depicting a forbidden romance in 1950s New York.

Image credits: IMDB

A Christmas Prince: Royal Holiday Romance

A journalist travels to Aldovia to cover a royal story and finds holiday cheer and romance.

Image credits: IMDB

Serendipity: A Christmas Love Story

A chance meeting leads to a magical winter romance in New York City.

Image credits: IMDB

