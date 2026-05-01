Pete Davidson and wife Elsie Hewitt are reportedly facing relationship challenges as they adjust to being new parents to their five-month-old daughter, Scottie Rose. A source says the couple is trying to work through their issues together.

Navigating Parenthood and Relationship Hurdles

Pete Davidson and his wife Elsie Hewitt seem to be working through their relationship challenges as they focus on their new life as parents. The couple, who welcomed their daughter Scottie Rose five months ago, are trying to balance personal issues with parenthood.

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A source told PEOPLE that the two are dealing with some differences but are making efforts to stay strong together as a family. Speaking about their current situation, the source said, "There are issues, but they're trying to figure things out together. They're adjusting to parenthood and working through the process."

"They're adjusting to parenthood and working through the process," the source further shared, adding that their daughter Scottie Rose is their "top priority."

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Relationship Timeline and Daughter Scottie Rose

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt have been together since March 2025. A few months later, in July 2025, they shared the news that they were expecting their first child. Their daughter, Scottie Rose, was born on December 12, 2025. She was named after Davidson's father, Scott Matthew Davidson, who was a New York City firefighter and lost his life during the 9/11 attacks, according to PEOPLE magazine.

Pete Davidson on Fatherhood

Earlier this year, Davidson spoke to PEOPLE magazine about becoming a father and how it has changed him. He had said, "Dad life is f--king awesome," while also calling the experience both exhausting and rewarding. He also praised Hewitt, saying she is a "fantastic mom."

Davidson also spoke about feeling more protective after becoming a father. He shared that he now feels a strong instinct to protect his child, something he had never experienced before.

Since their daughter's birth, the couple has shared glimpses of their life as parents on social media. However, they have chosen not to show their daughter's face in public posts. (ANI)