Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pele Dies at 82: Sylvester Stallone to Vicky Kaushal, celebs across the globe pay tribute to King of Football

    Pele, the Brazilian football star, passed away on Thursday (Dec 29). After a protracted fight with cancer, he died at the age of 82. Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Shilpa Shetty, and other celebrities paid tribute to the footballer, widely considered as the greatest player of all time.
     

    Pele Dies at 82 Sylvester Stallone to Vicky Kaushal celebs across the globe pay tribute to King of Football RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Dec 30, 2022, 10:23 AM IST

    The death of Brazilian football star Pele has left a vacuum in the sports world. The footballer, largely considered to be the greatest player of all time, died on Thursday at the age of 82. He died due to multiple organ failures following a protracted struggle with cancer.

    As emotions from across the world flooded in, Bollywood celebs rushed to social media to lament the loss and offer emotional homage to the icon. Actors Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra were among those who responded to the passing of the soccer king.

    Pele Dies at 82 Sylvester Stallone to Vicky Kaushal celebs across the globe pay tribute to King of Football RBA

    The 82-year-old man had cancer and had been in and out of the hospital for treatment. Only a few weeks ago, news surfaced that he had been transferred to Palliative care to treat his life-threatening disease. His death has left a huge vacuum in football fans' hearts, and many celebrities have paid respect to the three-time World Cup champion on social media.

    Sharing a monochromatic photo of the legendary Brazilian footballer, Vicky Kaushal prayed for his soul to ‘rest in peace.’

    Pele Dies at 82 Sylvester Stallone to Vicky Kaushal celebs across the globe pay tribute to King of Football RBA

    A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan). While grieving the tragic demise, actor Abhishek Bachchan stated that the renowned player was introduced to him by his father, Amitabh Bachchan. And it was because of the enchantment that the late player generated on the football field that he began to like the game. In addition, Jr. Bachchan claimed that he still had Pele's autographed jersey in his office.

    Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a major throwback photograph of Pele from his younger days and hailed him as ‘King.’

    Pele Dies at 82 Sylvester Stallone to Vicky Kaushal celebs across the globe pay tribute to King of Football RBA

    Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty wrote, "Legend #Pele. Rest in peace."

    Shilpa Shetty39s

    Malaika Arora shared a photo of him and wrote ‘RIP’.

    Pele Dies at 82 Sylvester Stallone to Vicky Kaushal celebs across the globe pay tribute to King of Football RBA

    Rocky fame Sylvester Stallone paid a hearty tribute to Pele by sharing a couple of throwback pictures of their exchange from their younger days. In a monochrome photo, Stallone places a friendly arm on Pele’s shoulder, in another, the two can be seen roaming at what appears to be a field. “Pele the Great! Rest in peace! This was a good man,” wrote Stallone as he mourned the loss.

    "Dearest Pele! You and your game, and the way you played it, will always be #GameChanger for millions of people all over the world. Whether they played football or not. Thank you for your inspiring life. #RipLegend #OmShanti #Pele," read Anupam Kher's tweet.

    Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage shared a series of photographs of the player’s achievement, from holding a victory trophy to being cheered by a sea of admirers. “Brazilian legend Pelé has passed away at 82. Rest In Peace. A legend who will be remembered forever,” wrote Dinklage.

    Football professionals from all around the world paid tribute to the greatest athletic legend just hours after the tragic news emerged. Among others who lamented the death were Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Didier Deschamps, and Cesar Luis Menotti.

    Pele's funeral and burial will be held in his hometown of Santos. Following the loss, Brazil proclaimed three days of mourning.

    Last Updated Dec 30, 2022, 10:23 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tunisha Sharma death: Family insists investigation into 'Love Jihad' angle; says he taught Urdu to actress RBA

    Tunisha Sharma death: Family insists investigation into Love Jihad angle; says Sheezan taught Urdu to actress

    Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben passes away at 100: Kangana Ranaut and more celebs offer condolences RBA

    Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben passes away at 100: Kangana Ranaut and more celebs offer condolences

    Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant engagement Shah Rukh Salman Alia Ranbir and more at star-studded party RBA

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant engagement: Shah Rukh-Salman to Alia- Ranbir and more at star-studded party

    Who was Nitin Manmohan? A glance at the films he produced vma

    Who was Nitin Manmohan? A glance at the films he produced

    Can diabetes be reversed? Here are some food choices and healthy lifestyles that can help RBA

    Can diabetes be reversed? Here are some food choices and healthy lifestyles that can help

    Recent Stories

    Auto Expo 2023 Kia EV9 SUV concept teased debut confirmed in January gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Kia EV9 SUV concept teased, debut confirmed in January

    5 Advantages of Taking a PNB Home Loan in India

    5 Advantages of Taking a PNB Home Loan in India

    Tunisha Sharma death: Family insists investigation into 'Love Jihad' angle; says he taught Urdu to actress RBA

    Tunisha Sharma death: Family insists investigation into Love Jihad angle; says Sheezan taught Urdu to actress

    Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant injured as car collides with divider; check details AJR

    Cricketer Rishabh Pant injured in a high-speed car crash; check details

    Tributes and condolence messages after Heeraben Modi's demise

    'Epitome of generosity and simplicity...' Leaders mourn Heeraben Modi's demise

    Recent Videos

    India tests extended range BrahMos from SU-30MKI fighter over Bay of Bengal

    India successfully tests extended range BrahMos missile from SU-30MKI fighter over Bay of Bengal

    Video Icon
    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Indians fight onboard Bangkok to Kolkata flight

    Viral Video: Indians fight onboard Bangkok-Kolkata flight

    Video Icon
    T shirt hi chal rahi hai Rahul Gandhi leaves media in splits on winter morning at Congress HQ

    'T-shirt hi chal rahi hai...' Rahul Gandhi leaves media in splits on winter morning at Congress HQ

    Video Icon
    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture (WATCH)

    Video Icon