Pele Dies at 82: Sylvester Stallone to Vicky Kaushal, celebs across the globe pay tribute to King of Football

Pele, the Brazilian football star, passed away on Thursday (Dec 29). After a protracted fight with cancer, he died at the age of 82. Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Shilpa Shetty, and other celebrities paid tribute to the footballer, widely considered as the greatest player of all time.

The death of Brazilian football star Pele has left a vacuum in the sports world. The footballer, largely considered to be the greatest player of all time, died on Thursday at the age of 82. He died due to multiple organ failures following a protracted struggle with cancer.

As emotions from across the world flooded in, Bollywood celebs rushed to social media to lament the loss and offer emotional homage to the icon. Actors Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra were among those who responded to the passing of the soccer king.

The 82-year-old man had cancer and had been in and out of the hospital for treatment. Only a few weeks ago, news surfaced that he had been transferred to Palliative care to treat his life-threatening disease. His death has left a huge vacuum in football fans' hearts, and many celebrities have paid respect to the three-time World Cup champion on social media.

Sharing a monochromatic photo of the legendary Brazilian footballer, Vicky Kaushal prayed for his soul to ‘rest in peace.’

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan). While grieving the tragic demise, actor Abhishek Bachchan stated that the renowned player was introduced to him by his father, Amitabh Bachchan. And it was because of the enchantment that the late player generated on the football field that he began to like the game. In addition, Jr. Bachchan claimed that he still had Pele's autographed jersey in his office.

Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a major throwback photograph of Pele from his younger days and hailed him as ‘King.’

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty wrote, "Legend #Pele. Rest in peace."

Malaika Arora shared a photo of him and wrote ‘RIP’.

Rocky fame Sylvester Stallone paid a hearty tribute to Pele by sharing a couple of throwback pictures of their exchange from their younger days. In a monochrome photo, Stallone places a friendly arm on Pele’s shoulder, in another, the two can be seen roaming at what appears to be a field. “Pele the Great! Rest in peace! This was a good man,” wrote Stallone as he mourned the loss.

"Dearest Pele! You and your game, and the way you played it, will always be #GameChanger for millions of people all over the world. Whether they played football or not. Thank you for your inspiring life. #RipLegend #OmShanti #Pele," read Anupam Kher's tweet.

Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage shared a series of photographs of the player’s achievement, from holding a victory trophy to being cheered by a sea of admirers. “Brazilian legend Pelé has passed away at 82. Rest In Peace. A legend who will be remembered forever,” wrote Dinklage.

Football professionals from all around the world paid tribute to the greatest athletic legend just hours after the tragic news emerged. Among others who lamented the death were Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Didier Deschamps, and Cesar Luis Menotti.

Pele's funeral and burial will be held in his hometown of Santos. Following the loss, Brazil proclaimed three days of mourning.