    Pearle Maaney looks gorgeous in silk saree in her Valaikappu ceremony; See Photos

    In 2019, Pearle and Srinish got engaged in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family. The couple tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony later that year. The couple was blessed with their first daughter Nila Srinish on March 20, 2021.
     

    Pearle Maaney looks gorgeous in silk saree in her Valaikappu ceremony; See Photos
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 1, 2023, 4:45 PM IST

    Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind are a popular celebrity couple famous for the Bigg Boss Malayalam. The television host and actress Pearle Maaney who has a large fan base in and out of Kerala, is awaiting her second baby. She and her actor-husband Srinish Aravind are elated that their first daughter Nila is going to become an elder sister. 

    The couple had a traditional Valaikappu ceremony the other day and Pearle Maaney dropped pictures on social media. The actress looked radiant in a green silk saree and paired it with a pink blouse. She was adorned with traditional ornaments. 

    Sharing her pictures from Valaikappu ceremony, Pearle wrote, "So…. We Got Married Again.. Sorry but that’s what it felt like…. Our Valaikappu Function Celebrating our Second Angel Who is On the Way…. The Last Pic says it All 😀 #pearlishvalaikappu".

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Pearle Maaney (@pearlemaany)

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Pearle Maaney (@pearlemaany)

    Earlier, in July, Pearle Maaney, who is very active on social media, announced her second pregnancy. She wrote on the Instagram post, “Le’ Nila: Ammede vayattilu Kunju Vava.. Daddyde vayattilu Dosa ..We are happy to share this beautiful News with you… we are expecting baby No.2.. Need all your blessings. #3monthspregnant.”

    The couple first met as contestants on the reality TV show Bigg Boss Malayalam in 2018. During their time on the show, their friendship gradually turned into a romantic relationship, and they became one of the most loved pairs on the show. Pearle Maaney made her mark as the impressive second runner-up, while Srinish secured the notable fourth position in the reality show’s first season.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Pearle Maaney (@pearlemaany)

    After the show ended, Pearle and Srinish continued their relationship outside the house. They were open about their love for each other and often shared adorable pictures and moments on social media, which endeared them to their fans.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Pearle Maaney (@pearlemaany)

    In 2019, Pearle and Srinish got engaged in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family. The couple tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony later that year. Their wedding was a grand affair and was attended by many prominent personalities from the film industry. Pearle gave birth to their first daughter Nila Srinish on March 20, 2021.
     

    Last Updated Nov 1, 2023, 4:45 PM IST
