Payal Malik wants to get divorce from Armaan Malik; says 'I am done with the drama and the hate'

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik are still in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, while Payal Malik said she wants to part ways with him. Payal said that the hate has started affecting her children, and she can no longer take it.

In a startling turn of events, Payal Malik, who was just ousted from Bigg Boss OTT 3, has revealed her intention to split from Armaan Malik. While Armaan is still on the programme with his second wife, Kritika, Payal has had to put up with the haters and trolls regarding their marriage. She stated that the hatred has begun to harm her children, and she will no longer allow it.

Payal said in her vlog, “I am done with the drama and the hate. As long as it was about me, I was okay but now the hate is coming to my kids. This is so shocking and disgusting. I have decided to part ways with Armaan for the same reason. He can stay with Kritika while l’Il take care of the kids.

Payal counted, “I know Golu won’t stay without Zaid so probably she can keep him and I’Il leave with my three kids. People are not happy with her polygamy and can no longer take the hate. It is pissing me off like anything.”

Also Read: Naseeruddin Shah turns 74: 7 must watch films of the versatile actor

“Ya toh hum teeno alag hoh jaye, ya doh alag hoh jaye ya ek alag hoh jaye. Yahi hoh sakta hai. Unko pata nai chal raha bahar kya chal raha hai. Mujhe toh pata chal raha hai, etni hate, trolling, gaaliyan zindagi mei nai padi. Mera decision confirm hai. Bacho ko hum yeh sab cheeze nai sunva sakte hai. Maa baap yeh sab sun sakte hai,” she said.

In a recent interview, Payal discussed Armaan's second marriage with Kritika. She added that the three never preached polygamy and that no guy should treat her the way Armaan did. "I think there's no greater agony for a woman than having her guy bring another lady home. "I don't think anyone else can handle it," Payal told India Today.

Also Read: Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas starrer's soundtrack sold to Saregama for THIS

Payal went on to say that she was also deeply impacted by Armaan's second marriage, and that they were separated for a year as a result. "I cannot live without Armaan ji, and neither can Kritika. He, on the other hand, refuses to leave any of us. When he remarried, I was heartbroken and distanced from him. I was abroad with my son for almost a year and endured several challenges. That's when I returned, and we agreed to resolve our differences. Today, happily, we are living in harmony as a family, and I don't believe anything will ever separate us altogether," she explained.

Armaan Malik married his first wife, Payal, in 2011, and the couple has a son named Chirayu Malik. Six years later, in 2018, Armaan married Payal's best friend, Kritika, without formally terminating his previous marriage. Armaan grabbed the world by storm on December 4, 2022, when he revealed Kritika and Payal's pregnancies simultaneously. Armaan is currently the father of four children: Chirayu, Tuba, Ayan, and Zaid.

Latest Videos