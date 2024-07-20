Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    breaking news image
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Payal Malik wants to get divorce from Armaan Malik; says 'I am done with the drama and the hate'

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik are still in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, while Payal Malik said she wants to part ways with him. Payal said that the hate has started affecting her children, and she can no longer take it.
     

    Payal Malik wants to get divorce from Armaan Malik; says 'I am done with the drama and the hate' RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 20, 2024, 9:59 AM IST

    In a startling turn of events, Payal Malik, who was just ousted from Bigg Boss OTT 3, has revealed her intention to split from Armaan Malik. While Armaan is still on the programme with his second wife, Kritika, Payal has had to put up with the haters and trolls regarding their marriage. She stated that the hatred has begun to harm her children, and she will no longer allow it. 

    Payal said in her vlog, “I am done with the drama and the hate. As long as it was about me, I was okay but now the hate is coming to my kids. This is so shocking and disgusting. I have decided to part ways with Armaan for the same reason. He can stay with Kritika while l’Il take care of the kids.

    Payal counted, “I know Golu won’t stay without Zaid so probably she can keep him and I’Il leave with my three kids. People are not happy with her polygamy and can no longer take the hate. It is pissing me off like anything.”

    Also Read: Naseeruddin Shah turns 74: 7 must watch films of the versatile actor

    “Ya toh hum teeno alag hoh jaye, ya doh alag hoh jaye ya ek alag hoh jaye. Yahi hoh sakta hai. Unko pata nai chal raha bahar kya chal raha hai. Mujhe toh pata chal raha hai, etni hate, trolling, gaaliyan zindagi mei nai padi. Mera decision confirm hai. Bacho ko hum yeh sab cheeze nai sunva sakte hai. Maa baap yeh sab sun sakte hai,” she said.

    In a recent interview, Payal discussed Armaan's second marriage with Kritika. She added that the three never preached polygamy and that no guy should treat her the way Armaan did. "I think there's no greater agony for a woman than having her guy bring another lady home. "I don't think anyone else can handle it," Payal told India Today.

    Also Read: Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas starrer's soundtrack sold to Saregama for THIS

    Payal went on to say that she was also deeply impacted by Armaan's second marriage, and that they were separated for a year as a result. "I cannot live without Armaan ji, and neither can Kritika. He, on the other hand, refuses to leave any of us. When he remarried, I was heartbroken and distanced from him. I was abroad with my son for almost a year and endured several challenges. That's when I returned, and we agreed to resolve our differences. Today, happily, we are living in harmony as a family, and I don't believe anything will ever separate us altogether," she explained.

    Armaan Malik married his first wife, Payal, in 2011, and the couple has a son named Chirayu Malik. Six years later, in 2018, Armaan married Payal's best friend, Kritika, without formally terminating his previous marriage. Armaan grabbed the world by storm on December 4, 2022, when he revealed Kritika and Payal's pregnancies simultaneously. Armaan is currently the father of four children: Chirayu, Tuba, Ayan, and Zaid.

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2024, 9:58 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Wedding Filmer' founder REVEALS 'big Bollywood actor' was caught cheating on wife two months after marriage ATG

    'Wedding Filmer' founder REVEALS 'big Bollywood actor' was caught cheating on wife two months after marriage

    Staying positive does not...', Arjun Kapoor drops cryptic post amid breakup rumors; Read on ATG

    'Staying positive does not...', Arjun Kapoor drops cryptic post amid breakup rumors; Read on

    Jisshu U Sengupta, Nilanjanaa having marital stife? Actor's wife removes 'Senguptaa' surname from Instagram ATG

    Jisshu U Sengupta, Nilanjanaa having marital stife? Actor's wife removes 'Senguptaa' surname from Instagram

    Tseries owner Bhushan Kumar's cousin Tishaa Kumar passes away aged 20 Read on ATG

    T-series owner Bhushan Kumar's cousin Tishaa Kumar passes away aged 20; Read on

    15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne: Ram Charan to be awarded for his contributions to Indian cinema RKK

    15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne: Ram Charan to be awarded for his contributions to Indian cinema

    Recent Stories

    Petrol diesel FRESH prices announced: Check July 20 city-wise rates gcw

    Petrol, diesel FRESH prices announced: Check July 20 city-wise rates

    Kerala: Several flights cancelled at Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram airports after Microsoft outage anr

    Kerala: Several flights cancelled at Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram airports after Microsoft outage

    Andhra Pradesh: Drunk man attacks police man with tree branch, arrested gcw

    Andhra Pradesh: Drunk man attacks police man with tree branch, arrested

    Wedding Filmer' founder REVEALS 'big Bollywood actor' was caught cheating on wife two months after marriage ATG

    'Wedding Filmer' founder REVEALS 'big Bollywood actor' was caught cheating on wife two months after marriage

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, July 20: Price of 10 gm FALLS slightly ATG

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, July 20: Price of 10 gm FALLS slightly

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon