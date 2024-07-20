Naseeruddin Shah turns 74: 7 must watch films of the versatile actor

Entertainment
Naseeruddin Shah has been a versatile actor in the film industry for over 4 decades. He turns 74 today. Check out these 7 films which you must see if you are a fan of the actor
This inspiring sports drama showcases Shah as a retired cricketer who becomes a mentor to a young, deaf aspiring cricketer. The film is a heartwarming tale of perseverance
This touching drama features Shah as a father dealing with the complexities of family and a child born out of wedlock. Shah is renowned for sensitive portrayal of family dynamics
A vibrant, ensemble film about a chaotic Indian wedding. Shah plays a complex role that adds depth to this celebration of family and cultural traditions
This intense drama features Shah as a young lawyer who fights against the injustices faced by tribal people. The film is a powerful exploration of social and political issues
A biographical film about the life of a film actress. Shah's role as an aging film director provides a strong counterpoint to the central character’s journey
A classic comedy that has become a cult favorite. Shah plays a corrupt photographer in this dark satire about corruption and bureaucracy