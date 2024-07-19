Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas starrer's soundtrack sold to Saregama for THIS

Entertainment
Kalki 2898 AD amassed nearly Rs 600 crore in India by the end of its third week, making it one of the year's biggest hits and the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024
The film has not only become highest-grossing Indian film of 2024 but also stands as the 7th highest-grossing Indian film ever, setting several records for Telugu and Indian cinema
Featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, Kalki 2898 AD has been praised for its stellar cast and their impactful performances
Santhosh Narayanan composed the soundtrack for Kalki 2898 AD. Saregama acquired the audio rights for Rs 18 crore, highlighting the film’s musical appeal
The soundtrack began with the single "Bhairava Anthem" on June 16, followed by additional singles and the full album release on July 10, showcasing the film’s musical depth
The film is set to stream on Amazon Prime, Netflix. On Amazon Prime, it will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam with English subtitles; Netflix will have Hindi version
Originally planned for late July, the film's OTT release has been postponed to the second week of September due to its strong box-office performance