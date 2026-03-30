The trailer for 'Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie' has been released, featuring a new Backstreet Boys song. The film follows the pups as they crash-land on a dinosaur-filled island and must stop Mayor Humdinger from triggering a volcanic eruption.

The trailer of 'Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie' was unveiled on Monday, offering a glimpse into the animated film's latest adventure while featuring a new song by the Backstreet Boys, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie' is based on the TV series created by Keith Chapman, and is directed by Cal Brunker, based on a script he co-wrote with Bob Barlen. The short teaser centers on yet more daring rescue missions from the heroic pups, as per the outlet. https://www.instagram.com/reel/DWgqj9UCC8b/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

Plot Synopsis: A Dino-Sized Adventure

"After their ship gets caught in a mysterious storm, the Paw Patrol pups crash land on an uncharted tropical island filled with dinosaurs. They meet Rex, a pup who has been stranded on the island for years and has become an expert in all things dino-related. When the Paw Patrol's archrival, Mayor Humdinger, begins recklessly mining in hopes of exploiting the island for its natural resources, he inadvertently causes a huge, dormant volcano to erupt. The Paw Patrol pups are thrown into a series of high-stakes, dino-sized rescues bigger than anything they've done before, as they must stop Humdinger before everything on the island goes extinct," reads the synopsis, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Cast and Production Details

'Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie' is based on the popular TV series created by Keith Chapman. The film is directed by Cal Brunker and co-written by Bob Barlen. The voice cast includes Carter Young, Mckenna Grace, Terry Crews, Meredith MacNeill, Hayden Chemberlen, Fortune Feimster, Jameela Jamil, Rain Janjua, Bill Nye, Paris Hilton, Lucien Duncan-Reid, William Desrosiers, Nylan Parthipan and Henry Bolan.

Produced by Jennifer Dodge, Laura Clunie and Toni Stevens, the film is backed by Paramount Animation and Spin Master Entertainment, with Ronnen Harary serving as executive producer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

India Release Information

'Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie' will release in Indian theatres in English and Hindi on August 28. (ANI)