Following a fire on the set of Colors TV's Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2 in Film City, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has demanded an FIR against the channel, producer, and production house.

Monday, October 5. That's when a major fire ripped through the set of Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2. Now, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) wants heads to roll. The association immediately demanded a First Information Report (FIR) against the channel, the producer, and the production house behind the show. They say the blaze showed severe safety lapses. AICWA President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta wasted no time, penning a direct letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. His plea? A quick, thorough investigation into the incident — and its true causes.

Fire erupted at Prime Focus Studio in Film City, Goregaon, Mumbai. The Colors TV reality show was in production. It again raised concerns about worker and artist safety inside Film City.

Demands for Accountability and High-Level Probe

“Enough is enough!” That’s the message from the AICWA. After the October 5th blaze at Prime Focus Studio, the association pressed for tough action. They explicitly demanded an FIR against the channel, producer, and production house of 'Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2'. AICWA cited serious safety concerns. They alleged a major lack of fire safety arrangements on set. This negligence, they contended, directly fueled the rapid spread of the fire and risked countless lives. The FIR call is a key first step — to establish criminal liability for lapses that caused the incident.

Film City's Managing Director should resign immediately, the workers' body said. They hold the MD directly responsible for supervisory failures allowing such lapses in the government facility. This shows a broader concern: Film City's administration itself must ensure a safe environment for thousands working there daily.

AICWA President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta's letter to CM Fadnavis stressed the urgent need for a quick inquiry into the fire's origin. The letter asked if anyone followed mandated safety protocols. If not, who failed? Gupta stressed the incident isn't isolated; it shows a systemic problem within the industry. This problem needs high-level government help to fix.

Broader Calls for Enhanced Safety Measures

The AICWA wants major changes. Beyond the Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2 blaze, the association advocates for better safety across Film City and the wider industry. They demand mandatory fire audits for all production sets — inside Film City and out. These audits, they emphasized, need to be regular, unannounced. Independent experts should conduct them for impartiality and completeness.

Every set needs a fire safety team. AICWA pushed for dedicated fire safety personnel to be mandatory at every shoot location. They must have key firefighting equipment, trained for emergencies. The union argued that relying on ad-hoc arrangements or untrained staff is a recipe for disaster. Think about it: film and TV sets are complex, often hazardous. AICWA stressed these aren't just recommendations. They are key necessities to protect the lives of daily wage earners, actors, and technicians working tirelessly on sets.

“Negligence has become a habit,” an AICWA statement declared. It shows the serious, constant risks thousands of workers and artists face due to poor safety measures by various production houses. The workers' body insisted: authorities should cancel production licenses for non-compliance. They believe this would be a strong deterrent. AICWA advocates a zero-tolerance policy towards safety breaches. Only tough enforcement, they argue, can prevent future tragic incidents — and truly build a culture of safety within the Indian film and television industry.