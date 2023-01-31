'Pathaan' Success Bash: SRK say stars dress well for events but go to film sets like 'labour class'

At the recent Pathaan success bash, Shah Rukh Khan opened up that contrary to when people think that stars have a glamorous life but in reality, after the weekends each day, no matter if the film works or not, they go to sets just like the labour class.

Amid the fan frenzy that the Hindi film industry had not witnessed in a very long time, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer film, Pathaan has managed to create all the records. Its box office performance stunned all the critics and fans better than expected on opening day without any conventional marketing tools.

A long and agonizing wait of four years finally came to an end. Shah Rukh Khan, the Baadshah of Bollywood, made his powerful comeback on the screens as the lead in Pathaan, and it was a day of celebration for Bollywood buffs.

At the 'Pathaan' success bash in Mumbai on January 30, Shah Rukh Khan touched upon the harsh reality that stars encounter while working in films, something that nobody knows or rather observes. 'King' Khan also emphasized the importance of working harder and focusing on perfecting the craft with each film. To drive home his point, he shared a thought-provoking line. He said, "See yaha par hum bade achche kapde pehen kar aate hai. Lekin Monday ko jab hum shooting par jaate hai, hum labour class ki tarah jaate hai." (See, when we come here, we wear good clothes. But when we go to shooting on film sets each Monday, we go just like a labour class).

Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan hit theatres on January 25. Since then, Pathaan has become an unstoppable force at the box office. Within five days, the Siddharth Anand directorial has joined the 500 crore club worldwide. Pathaan is on its way to creating a new global record with earth-shattering box office numbers.

