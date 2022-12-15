Pathaan controversy: Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan get support from Prakash Raj, Here's what he said

Deepika Padukone receives strong backing from Prakash Raj, who criticises people for stirring up controversy over her saffron-coloured bikini in the song Besharam Rang.

Pathaan is making headlines in a big way. Fans of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone can't wait till January 25, 2023. However, the video has already sparked a firestorm of debate. One of the most surprising and upsetting has been the anger over Deepika Padukone's Bhagwa or Saffron Bikini. We're sure individuals have seen Besharam Rang several times.

According to extremists, Saffron, or Bhagwa, is the colour of Hinduism, and its use in a sensual song is disrespectful. She is shown wearing a tangerine bikini and a sarong as she performs a dance sequence. The situation has deteriorated, and some ministers are requesting a ban.

Prakash Raj has now come out in favour of Deepika Padukone. The Kannada actor, who has been critical of performers' radicalization, described the anger as disgraceful. He is being mocked for it, but he claims that those who discovered the bikini in Bhagwa are colorblind. Deepika Padukone's skin tone is technically burnt orange.

Orange has already been utilised in some very sensuous songs, such as Dhak Dhak Karne Laga from Beta (1992) or Gale Lag Ja starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. There were no difficulties or objections over it at the time. Pathaan, a major action entertainment, was shot in exotic European settings.

As we all know, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are both targets of the right wing. The actress, particularly after visiting JNU students during the CAA demonstrations. During 2021, Shah Rukh Khan was also heavily mocked.

About Pathaan

Pathaan is a forthcoming action thriller directed by Siddharth Anand and written by Shridhar Raghavan. Yash Raj Films produces the film, which stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham. On December 12, the first song from the film, "Besharam Rang," was released.