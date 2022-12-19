Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pathaan Controversy: MP assembly speaker Girish Gautam asks SRK to watch film with his daughter

    Now there is a new development in the tale. The Pathaan controversy is getting more controversial. After Karni Sena's protest in Bhedaghat, now Shah Rukh has been given an open challenge by Madhya Pradesh assembly speaker Girish Gautam to watch this actioner-thriller film with his daughter Suhana Khan.

    It looks like, the times ahead will be much more difficult for the star. Ever since the song, Besharam Rang, has released, both Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika have been at the receiving end of ire and wrath from fans and social media users. It has not settled down well with users, politicians, and even fans that the stars have insulted Hindu culture by wearing green and saffron colors in the song. 

    The film stirred up political controversies wherein several BJP leaders from Madhya Pradesh have been, demanding a ban on the Yashraj film. They have alleged that the Pathaan song has insulted the Hindu 'Sanatan culture.' According to the latest reports, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam has expressed his resentment over the film and even challenged SRK.

    Girish challenged Shah Rukh to watch his comeback film with his teenage daughter Suhana Khan. According to reports by a leading entertainment portal, the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker said in the statement given to the media, "I would like to tell this to Shah Rukh Khan that his daughter is now 23-24 years old. Go and watch the film with your daughter and post the picture on social media saying I am watching this film with my daughter in which there is Deepika Padukone."

    Sharing his anger on the color of clothing used by the stars in the Besharam Rang song from Pathaan film, Girish added, "Yellow clothes are the pride symbol of the nation, why are the yellow clothes associated with the Hindu religion shameless? Green should be respected, yellow insulted, it is not right. If that’s all, watch such a film with your daughter. Then we agree that there is nothing wrong with it."

    Girish Gautam even mentioned that if the actor dared to make a similar film on the Prophet and run it, there would have been bloodshed in the whole country and in the world. On a related note, ‘Pathaan’, which marks Shah Rukh’s comeback after four long years, is slated to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

