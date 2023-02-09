Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pathaan at Rs 877 crore gross worldwide; TMC MP Derek O'Brien goes gaga over Shah Rukh, here's what he said

    During his speech in the Rajya Sabha, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O’Brien praised the film 'Pathaan' and referred to the film's cast as "India's biggest worldwide ambassadors," referring to Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and Dimple Kapadia.

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Feb 9, 2023, 2:46 PM IST

    Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand for Yash Raj Films, is a historic all-time hit with a phenomenal grip on the second Wednesday! The film has had a phenomenal run at the local and international box offices, grossing about 877 crores globally!

    Pathaan performed admirably on its second Wednesday, remaining rock solid despite lower ticket pricing. It earned 6.75 crore nett in India (Hindi – 6.50 crore, All Dubbed versions – 0.25 crore). Pathaan has earned $40.58 million in international areas alone in 15 days, with nett revenues in India totaling 452.95 crore (Hindi - 436.75 crore, Dubbed - 16.20 crore)! The overall global gross is an astounding 877 crore (India gross: 544 crore, overseas: 332.80 crore).

    Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is creating ripples in Parliament after capturing hearts and box office. In a recent Rajya Sabha address, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien commended it. He referred to the film's cast as "India's biggest worldwide ambassadors," referring to Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and Dimple Kapadia.

    Derek O'Brien, speaking during the discussion on the motion of gratitude on President Droupadi Murmu's speech, said Pathaan's success has held up a mirror to the government and accomplished what no political party could. He also lauded Pathaan director Siddharth Anand.

    “Well done Siddharth Anand (director)…. Well done India’s biggest global ambassadors. Well done those of you who made ‘Pathaan’. What we could not do, Shah Rukh Khan, Dimple Kapadia and John Abraham have shown this country. We learnt from them," the TMC leader said.

    Deepika's saffron bikini in the song Besharam Rang provoked outrage, with some pushing for Pathaan to be banned. Despite the uproar, the film has been a major box office success. O'Brien applauded the film's creators for bringing the audience together. 

    “Don’t mess with India’s biggest global ambassadors. You asked them to boycott Bollywood, they showed you one film with a beautiful message," he said.

    Pathaan has become a must-see theatrical entertainment that is being acclaimed all throughout the country. Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra's ambitious espionage universe and stars the country's greatest talents Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham.

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2023, 2:46 PM IST
