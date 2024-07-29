Paris Olympics 2024: Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and others praise Manu Bhaker

Bollywood personalities such as Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and others hailed India's pride, Manu Bhaker, for earning her first medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, a bronze in the Women's 10-meter Air Pistol final. For the unversed, Manu scripted history by becoming India's first woman shooter to win an Olympic medal.

Anushka Sharma also shared a post for the bronze winner on her Instagram story, which read, “Shooting for the stars and creating history. Congratulations Manu Bhaker, you’ve made us all proud (sic).”

Kareena Kapoor congratulated Manu on her Instagram story and wrote, “First win home. Congratulations Manu Bhaker, you’ve made all of us soo proud (sic).”

Alia Bhatt congratulated the winner and wrote, “Our first medal is here. Congratulations on this amazing achievement (sic).”

Rajkummar Rao took to his Instagram story and wrote, "@bhakermanu We all are so proud of you."

Arjun Kapoor joined the bandwagon and wrote, “Congrats to the amazing Manu Bhaker. Keep pushing boundaries and making history (sic).”

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff also lauded Bhaker's Olympics win. "Account opened.. Manu Bhaker wins Bronze in 10 mt air pistol event, India's first medal in Paris Olympics," he wrote on his Instagram story.

Kangana Ranaut also congratulated Bhaker as she wrote, "India's first medal #ManuBhaker Ye Hindu betiyaan," adding India's flag and flower emoticons.

Sidharth Malhotra wrote, “Congrats Manu Bhaker, you’re a star. What an exceptional start for Team India, onwards and upwards (sic).”

This was a huge victory for Bhaker, who had faced heartache at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics when her equipment failed. Bhaker's gun snagged during the 10m air pistol qualifying, causing her performance to suffer greatly. She also came short in the mixed team 10m and 25m pistol events.

