Paris Haute Couture Week: Ananya Panday turns showstopper for designer Rahul Mishra- watch

Ananya Panday walked the ramp for designer Rahul Mishra at the Paris Haute Couture. It is reported that she is the youngest Bollywood actress to represent an Indian designer at the event.

Ananya Panday grabbed the news multiple times last year. She had a terrific year career-wise since she was part of two popular films – Dream Girl 2 and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan – and her reported connection with Aditya Roy Kapur also drew everyone’s attention. Now, the actress is making news when she just walked the catwalk during Paris Haute Couture Week.

Ananya walked the ramp for designer Rahul Mishra and it is being stated that she’s the youngest Bollywood actress to represent an Indian designer at the event. Ananya was shown with a black dress with a circular screen over it, also displaying a painted version of the outfit. She clutched the enormous screen as she walked the ramp in high heels with her hair wrapped perfectly in a bun.

About the dress:

The actress rocked a black butterfly sieve dress with shimmery detailing for the show, showcasing Mishra's inspiration from the insect kingdom. The handcrafted couture circular sculpture of the Tiger Moth (Arctia Caja) with delicately coloured embellishments was the focus of her dramatic attire.

One person wrote, “Ananya wore this dress, so it’s a remarkable moment… if Urfi had worn the same, then what????” Another added, “So much struggle in carrying this net .” One fan commented, “I like it, she did great,” Another wrote, “As a model she is fantastic .”

Meanwhile, following Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Ananya Panday is preparing for her next project, a cyber-thriller tentatively named Control and directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. In an interview with Galatta Plus, she stated that she was "in shock" when the filmmaker first approached her about becoming a part of the movie.