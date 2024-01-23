Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Paris Haute Couture Week: Ananya Panday turns showstopper for designer Rahul Mishra- watch

    Ananya Panday walked the ramp for designer Rahul Mishra at the Paris Haute Couture. It is reported that she is the youngest Bollywood actress to represent an Indian designer at the event.

    Paris Haute Couture Week: Ananya Panday turns showstopper for designer Rahul Mishra- watch RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 23, 2024, 9:41 AM IST

    Ananya Panday grabbed the news multiple times last year. She had a terrific year career-wise since she was part of two popular films – Dream Girl 2 and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan – and her reported connection with Aditya Roy Kapur also drew everyone’s attention. Now, the actress is making news when she just walked the catwalk during Paris Haute Couture Week.

    Ananya walked the ramp for designer Rahul Mishra and it is being stated that she’s the youngest Bollywood actress to represent an Indian designer at the event. Ananya was shown with a black dress with a circular screen over it, also displaying a painted version of the outfit. She clutched the enormous screen as she walked the ramp in high heels with her hair wrapped perfectly in a bun. 

    Also Read: Fighter: Cast, plot of this Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone starrer

    About the dress:
    The actress rocked a black butterfly sieve dress with shimmery detailing for the show, showcasing Mishra's inspiration from the insect kingdom. The handcrafted couture circular sculpture of the Tiger Moth (Arctia Caja) with delicately coloured embellishments was the focus of her dramatic attire.

    One person wrote, “Ananya wore this dress, so it’s a remarkable moment… if Urfi had worn the same, then what????” Another added, “So much struggle in carrying this net .” One fan commented, “I like it, she did great,” Another wrote, “As a model she is fantastic .”

    Also Read: In pictures: Shruti Haasan's HOT look in golden co-ord set is not to be missed

    Meanwhile, following Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Ananya Panday is preparing for her next project, a cyber-thriller tentatively named Control and directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. In an interview with Galatta Plus, she stated that she was "in shock" when the filmmaker first approached her about becoming a part of the movie.

    Last Updated Jan 23, 2024, 9:41 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sam Bahadur OTT release: Vicky Kaushal starrer to release on Hotstar, Zee5 or Netflix? ATG

    Sam Bahadur OTT release: Vicky Kaushal starrer to release on Hotstar, Zee5 or Netflix?

    Bigg Boss 17 update: 'I am here because of her'; Vicky Jain kneels down to apologize to wife Ankita Lokhande ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: 'I am here because of her'; Vicky Jain kneels down to apologize to wife Ankita Lokhande

    Bigg Boss 17 update: 'He doesn't have clarity in relationships'; Mannara Chopra accuses Munawar Faruqui ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: 'He doesn't have clarity in relationships'; Mannara Chopra accuses Munawar Faruqui

    Video Kangana Ranaut expresses joy by jumping chanting Jai Shri Ram at Ayodhya Ram Mandir-watch RBA

    Video: Kangana Ranaut expresses joy by jumping, chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ at Ayodhya Ram Mandir-watch

    Ram Siya Ram Renowned singers enchant with divine bhajans ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha (WATCH) snt

    'Ram Siya Ram': Renowned singers enchant with divine bhajans ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    OnePlus 12 OnePlus 12R India launch today When where to watch event LIVE What to expect gcw

    OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R India launch today: When, where to watch event LIVE? What to expect?

    Kerala Lottery Christmas-New Year Bumper BR-95 Results tomorrow; Check full details anr

    Kerala Lottery Christmas-New Year Bumper BR-95 Results tomorrow; Check full details

    IND vs ENG 2024: Will Ben Stokes play Test series against India? Coach Brendon McCullum gives key update snt

    IND vs ENG 2024: Will Ben Stokes play Test series against India? Coach Brendon McCullum gives key update

    Karnataka government mulling second beer price hike in 6 months vkp

    Karnataka government mulling second beer price hike in 6 months

    Artificial Intelligence generated video of 'smiling' Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya gives goosebumps (WATCH)

    AI-generated video of 'smiling' Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya gives goosebumps (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony RKK

    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir inauguration Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment WATCH gcw

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magificent Ram Mandir

    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magnificent Ram Mandir

    Video Icon