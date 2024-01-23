Entertainment

Fighter: Cast, plot of this Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone starrer

Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Fighter' is releasing on big screens this 25th. Here's everything you need to know about this aerial action film

Image credits: Pixabay

Cast

Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Talat Aziz, Sanjeev Jaiswal, Rishabh Sawhney, Ashutosh Rana and others

Image credits: Pixabay

Run-time

This aerial action drama is reportedly of 166 minutes

Image credits: Pixabay

Budget

The budget of the movie is a whooping 250 crores reportedly

Image credits: Pixabay

Certification

The Central Board of Film certification gave a suggested some changes in the film and gave it a U/A rating

Image credits: Pixabay

Advance Collection

By January 22, approximately 50,000 tickets were sold. Anticipated projections suggest Hrithik Roshan, starrer could reach 200,000 ticket sales in leading national chains

Image credits: Pixabay

Fighter's Music

Vishal and Shekhar collaboratively crafted the film's soundtrack, featuring a collection of five original songs. 'Sher Khul Gaye' has been topping charts since 

Image credits: Pixabay

Plot

The trailer suggests that it is a patriotic movie where a team of highly competent air-force officers save the country from an imminent attack from a rogue country

Image credits: Pixabay
Find Next One