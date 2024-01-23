Fighter: Cast, plot of this Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone starrer

Entertainment
Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Fighter' is releasing on big screens this 25th. Here's everything you need to know about this aerial action film
Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Talat Aziz, Sanjeev Jaiswal, Rishabh Sawhney, Ashutosh Rana and others
This aerial action drama is reportedly of 166 minutes
The budget of the movie is a whooping 250 crores reportedly
The Central Board of Film certification gave a suggested some changes in the film and gave it a U/A rating
By January 22, approximately 50,000 tickets were sold. Anticipated projections suggest Hrithik Roshan, starrer could reach 200,000 ticket sales in leading national chains
Vishal and Shekhar collaboratively crafted the film's soundtrack, featuring a collection of five original songs. 'Sher Khul Gaye' has been topping charts since
The trailer suggests that it is a patriotic movie where a team of highly competent air-force officers save the country from an imminent attack from a rogue country