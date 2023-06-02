Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Parineeti Chopra severely trolled for not tagging original singers from Pakistan in rendition of 'Tu Jhoom'

    When Parineeti Chopra posts the video of herself singing the song Tu Jhoom, the original vocalists, Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal from Pakistan, aren't tagged and she receives backlash for it.
     

    Parineeti Chopra severely trolled for not tagging original singers from Pakistan in rendition of 'Tu Jhoom' ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jun 2, 2023, 3:41 PM IST

    Parineeti Chopra stunned her followers by performing a wonderful song, Tu Jhoom, in her own style on her Instagram account. She garnered a lot of praise for her performance, and people are praising the actress for having a lovely voice. Why does she do this so frequently? Many people praised Parineeti's versatility and even urged that she give up acting and pursue singing as a career instead. She had no idea what awaited her, though. The actress received harsh criticism and trolling online for failing to identify or tag the original Pakistani vocalists.

    While some online commenters disapprove of her interpretation and criticise her for it, one person stated that she should have the modesty to at least acknowledge the original vocalists and that she is acting as like this is her song. Many people have even speculated that the T series may be preparing a remake of this song in order to detract from the original. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @parineetichopra

    Parineeti Chopra performed a wonderful song, and her supporters have defended her, stating that it is only her way of expressing joy and that there is no need to stir up controversy over it. Do you believe Pari deserves this criticism and trollery?

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @parineetichopra

    Since becoming engaged to AAP leader Raghav Chadha, Parineeti has been making headlines, and the actress will soon wed. They plan to have a royal wedding like many other Bollywood celebs and are looking for a location in Rajasthan. Professionally speaking, Pari will appear in Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh as the leading lady. 

    Last Updated Jun 2, 2023, 3:41 PM IST
