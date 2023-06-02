Parineeti Chopra severely trolled for not tagging original singers from Pakistan in rendition of 'Tu Jhoom'

When Parineeti Chopra posts the video of herself singing the song Tu Jhoom, the original vocalists, Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal from Pakistan, aren't tagged and she receives backlash for it.

Parineeti Chopra stunned her followers by performing a wonderful song, Tu Jhoom, in her own style on her Instagram account. She garnered a lot of praise for her performance, and people are praising the actress for having a lovely voice. Why does she do this so frequently? Many people praised Parineeti's versatility and even urged that she give up acting and pursue singing as a career instead. She had no idea what awaited her, though. The actress received harsh criticism and trolling online for failing to identify or tag the original Pakistani vocalists.

ALSO READ: Rihanna looks ravishing as she flaunts her baby bump in these photos (PICTURES)

While some online commenters disapprove of her interpretation and criticise her for it, one person stated that she should have the modesty to at least acknowledge the original vocalists and that she is acting as like this is her song. Many people have even speculated that the T series may be preparing a remake of this song in order to detract from the original.

Parineeti Chopra performed a wonderful song, and her supporters have defended her, stating that it is only her way of expressing joy and that there is no need to stir up controversy over it. Do you believe Pari deserves this criticism and trollery?

Since becoming engaged to AAP leader Raghav Chadha, Parineeti has been making headlines, and the actress will soon wed. They plan to have a royal wedding like many other Bollywood celebs and are looking for a location in Rajasthan. Professionally speaking, Pari will appear in Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh as the leading lady.

ALSO READ: Pushpa 2: Makers reveal new snap from essential schedule wrap with Fahadh Faasil; SEE PIC