    Pankaj Tripathi requests paparazzi to respect privacy and not click his family's photos at Airport

    On July 16, Pankaj Tripathi and his family were spotted at the Mumbai airport. He asked the photographers not to photograph his family.
     

    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jul 16, 2023, 6:01 PM IST

    Pankaj Tripathi was photographed on July 16 at the Mumbai airport, which was an unusual sighting. He was carrying a lot of luggage as he made his way to the airport entry gate with the help of his family. A paparazzo posted a video of Pankaj begging the photographers to take pictures of him instead of his family on Instagram.At the airport, Pankaj Tripathi was spotted sporting a yellow kurta and white pyjamas. The photographers requested him to take a picture with his family as he walked towards the exit gate. The star asked the photographers to take pictures of him instead of his family and leave them alone. "Mera le lo, main abhineta hoon," he uttered. Mridula Tripathi, Pankaj's wife, could be seen in the video donning a white kurta and pyjama with a blue dupatta. His daughters choose to dress casually as well.

    Next, Pankaj Tripathi will appear with Akshay Kumar in 'Oh My God 2'. The Censor Board is apparently having issues with the movie. IndiaToday was told by sources.Because it was done as a "preemptive measure," the Censor Board sent the movie to the revising committee. Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a former Indian prime minister, will also be portrayed by Pankaj Tripathi. He recently finished filming "Main Atal Hoon," which is a movie.

    The film "Main Atal Hoon," which is based on the life of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, was shot to completion, according to actor Pankaj Tripathi on Saturday. The next movie is being directed by Ravi Jadhav, who is known for producing National Award-winning films like Natarang and Balgandharva. Utkarsh Naithani wrote the script. On Instagram, Tripathi posted a video from the final day of filming and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to play Vajpayee. The "Main Atal Hoon" film, which was produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan, and Kamlesh Bhanushali, would be released in theatres in December. Shivv Sharma and Zeeshan Ahmad are the film's co-producers.

