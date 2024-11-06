Amaran to Maharaja: 8 Tamil movies that crossed Rs 100 crore at Box office

In 2024, Tamil cinema hit new heights with several films crossing the 100 crore mark. Notable successes include Amaran, Aranmanai 4, Maharaja, Indian 2, Raayan, Thangalaan, GOAT, and Vettaiyan, with GOAT leading the pack at 450 crore and Vettaiyan earning 250 crore.

article_image1
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 6, 2024, 4:05 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 6, 2024, 4:05 PM IST

Amaran

Tamil films have set benchmarks in 2024, with multiple movies entering the 100 crore club. Here’s a look at the top earners and their box office success.

Amaran

The Sivakarthikeyan starrer Amaran, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, hit theatres during Diwali and swiftly crossed 140 crore within four days.
 

article_image2

Aranmanai 4

Directed by Sundar C., Aranmanai 4 became the first Tamil film of 2024 to cross 100 crores, making 100.50 crore against its 40 crore budget.
 

article_image3

Maharaja

Vijay Sethupathi’s landmark 50th film Maharaja collected over 110 crore, with an ensemble cast adding to its impressive box office numbers.
 

article_image4

Indian 2

Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan and directed by S. Shankar, thrilled audiences, pulling in a remarkable 150 crore since its release.

article_image5

Raayan

Dhanush’s Raayan was a hit with action lovers, amassing 150 crore. The film showcased his versatility and drew crowds in droves.

article_image6

Thangalaan

Directed by Pa Ranjith, Thangalaan crossed the 100 crore mark after a successful release, bringing Vikram’s intense performance to fans.

article_image7

GOAT

The Venkat Prabhu-directed GOAT wowed audiences and collected over 450 crores, setting a new standard for Tamil cinema this year.
 

article_image8

Vettaiyan

Vettaiyan brought Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan together after 32 years, raking in 250 crore at the box office with its powerful cast.

