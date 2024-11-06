Amaran to Maharaja: 8 Tamil movies that crossed Rs 100 crore at Box office
In 2024, Tamil cinema hit new heights with several films crossing the 100 crore mark. Notable successes include Amaran, Aranmanai 4, Maharaja, Indian 2, Raayan, Thangalaan, GOAT, and Vettaiyan, with GOAT leading the pack at 450 crore and Vettaiyan earning 250 crore.
Amaran
Tamil films have set benchmarks in 2024, with multiple movies entering the 100 crore club. Here’s a look at the top earners and their box office success.
Amaran
The Sivakarthikeyan starrer Amaran, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, hit theatres during Diwali and swiftly crossed 140 crore within four days.
Aranmanai 4
Directed by Sundar C., Aranmanai 4 became the first Tamil film of 2024 to cross 100 crores, making 100.50 crore against its 40 crore budget.
Maharaja
Vijay Sethupathi’s landmark 50th film Maharaja collected over 110 crore, with an ensemble cast adding to its impressive box office numbers.
Indian 2
Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan and directed by S. Shankar, thrilled audiences, pulling in a remarkable 150 crore since its release.
Raayan
Dhanush’s Raayan was a hit with action lovers, amassing 150 crore. The film showcased his versatility and drew crowds in droves.
Thangalaan
Directed by Pa Ranjith, Thangalaan crossed the 100 crore mark after a successful release, bringing Vikram’s intense performance to fans.
GOAT
The Venkat Prabhu-directed GOAT wowed audiences and collected over 450 crores, setting a new standard for Tamil cinema this year.
Vettaiyan
Vettaiyan brought Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan together after 32 years, raking in 250 crore at the box office with its powerful cast.