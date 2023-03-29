Pakistani actor Yasir reviews Pathaan, says 'Shah Rukh Khan’s movie is not more than a video game'

A Pakistani actor and screenwriter, Yasir has now reviewed Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and shared his views via social media, calling it “nothing more than a video game.”

Shah Rukh Khan has been on a high after the release of his new film. Pathaan was a smashing blockbuster at the movie office, grossing over $100 million. On the other hand, Pathan has accomplished yet another achievement, as the film was launched on Amazon Prime Video on March 22, making it available globally on OTT.

In his review, Yasir wrote, “Agar aap mission impossible 1 bhi dekh chukey hain toh shah rukh khan ki pathan aap ko aik story less video game se zyada kuch nahi lagy gi (If you have watched Mission Impossible 1, then you’ll find Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaa nothing more than a video game without a story).”

Yasir is a prominent host of The After Moon Show, and he has received his fair share of flak for criticising the film, which has generated over Rs 1000 crore globally. However, some have praised him for voicing his thoughts.

Pathaan's OTT release contains five different sequences not included in the picture when it was released in theatres on January 25.

About Pathaan:

The plot centres around a RAW agent, played by SRK, and his efforts to protect India from a lethal attack. Pathaan has grossed over Rs 1046 crore globally and is India's highest-grossing Hindi language film, according to a daily.