Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pakistani actor Moammar Rana calls Priyanka Chopra 'bhayanak' on Nadir Ali podcast, netizens irked

    Several netizens criticised Pakistani actor Moammar Rana for his disparaging comments about Priyanka Chopra. 
     

    Pakistani actor Moammar Rana calls Priyanka Chopra bhayanak on Nadir Ali podcast, netizens irked ADC
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 25, 2023, 3:14 PM IST

    The internet is upset about a recent video clip from Nadir Ali's podcast that stars Pakistani actor Moammar Rana. Moammar mentioned throughout the chat that he developed a crush on Priyanka Chopra, but it subsided after meeting her in person. When Nadir questioned him about an Indian actor who appeared "bhayanak" (dangerous), he related the story.The Pakistani actor responded by saying that there is no such actor in the Pakistani entertainment industry. Soon after, Nadir enquired as to whether he believed that any Hindi film business actors were bhayanaks. The same query received a 'No' response from Moammar.Nadir then enquired as to whether Rana had ever failed to distinguish an Indian actor.

    ALSO READ: “My wife came into life after my unsuccessful love affair”; Antony Varghese Pepe about his love story

    Moammar Rana responded by relating a story about his encounter with Priyanka Chopra. Moammar recalled that once, while he was attending an event, a woman arrived and sat next to him while they were conversing. The actor went on to say that he began asking questions about the woman after she left. Nadir responded by asking if the girl was a maid.

     “This happened to me when I saw Priyanka Chopra. I didn't know, we were sitting (at an event). A woman came and sat on the side. We were talking amongst ourselves. I moved forward and backward, wondering where I should go. After a while, she got up and left. I inquired about who she was.” Amid this, Nadir chimed in, “Maid hai ki kya hai? (She was a maid or what)” he said.

    Moammar, on the other hand, described Ameesha Patel as "genuine, khubsoorat" (beautiful). The host questioned the guest and inquired as to whether there was anything else that made the Gadar actor lovely. The guest responded that it was her facial features, to which the actor replied that it was. He continued singing Chehra Kya Dekhte Ho while grinning and pointing to his chest. 

    ALSO READ: Karan Johar faces backlash for asking Kriti Sanon if she is jealous of 'Country's Best Actor' Alia Bhatt

    Last Updated Aug 25, 2023, 3:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    National Award 2023: Allu Arjun humbled at winning Best Actor for 'Pushpa', says "Feeling honoured" MSW

    National Award 2023: Allu Arjun humbled at winning Best Actor for 'Pushpa', says "Feeling honoured"

    'Lijomol Jose deserves the Best Actress award for Jai Bhim': Netizens respond to national awards LMA

    ‘Lijomol Jose deserves the Best Actress award for Jai Bhim’: Netizens respond to national awards

     'Chaaver': Character look poster of Arjun Ashok as Arun released on his birthday on social media LMA

    ‘Chaaver’: Character look poster of Arjun Ashok as Arun released on his birthday on social media

    Did you know Samantha Ruth Prabhu is fitness freak? Check out how she flaunts perfect side plank at airport ADC

    Did you know Samantha Ruth Prabhu is fitness freak? Check out how she flaunts perfect side plank at airport

    Has Leonardo DiCaprio's appearance with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti sparked their 'dating' rumours? vma

    Has Leonardo DiCaprio's appearance with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti sparked their 'dating' rumours?

    Recent Stories

    Wildlife to northern lights: 7 things that make Alaska dreamy ATG

    Wildlife to northern lights: 7 things that make Alaska dreamy

    Zepto becomes India first unicorn of 2023 raises USD 200 million at USD 1 4 billion valuation gcw

    Zepto becomes India's first unicorn of 2023, raises $200 million at $1.4 bn valuation

    Oh Calcutta to Esplanade-7 best Bengali restaurants in Bangalore RBA EAI

    Oh! Calcutta to Esplanade-7 best Bengali restaurants in Bangalore

    Manipur violence: SC transfers CBI cases to Assam, asks Gauhati HC Chief Justice to designate judges AJR

    Manipur violence: SC transfers CBI cases to Assam, asks Gauhati HC Chief Justice to designate judges

    National Award 2023: Allu Arjun humbled at winning Best Actor for 'Pushpa', says "Feeling honoured" MSW

    National Award 2023: Allu Arjun humbled at winning Best Actor for 'Pushpa', says "Feeling honoured"

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon