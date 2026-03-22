British actor Paapa Essiedu, cast as Severus Snape in the upcoming Harry Potter HBO series, has revealed he is receiving racist death threats. Despite the abuse, he remains committed to the role and motivated to bring authenticity to his portrayal.

British actor Paapa Essiedu, set to portray Severus Snape in the upcoming HBO Max adaptation of the 'Harry Potter' series, has revealed that he has received racist death threats following his casting. In a recent interview, as per Deadline, the Olivier-nominated actor, best known for his work in 'I May Destroy You', said, "I've been told, 'Quit or I'll murder you,'" recalling the targeted vitriol he has encountered since joining the high-profile project.

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The actor will take over the role from the late Alan Rickman and is expected to remain with the series for a decade, according to Warner Bros. Television's plans for the serialized adaptation. "Yes, this is a big commitment," Essiedu said, adding, "I'll be 45 by the time I finish and I know my life is going to change in a big way, but I have to just surrender to that. I could have children by the end of this."

Harassment fuels actor's motivation

Having grown up reading JK Rowling's fantasy novels, Essiedu described the books as a source of escapism. Now, he said, the online harassment motivates him to bring authenticity and dedication to his portrayal of the morally complex potions master.

"The reality is that if I look at Instagram I will see somebody saying, 'I'm going to come to your house and kill you,'" he said, adding, "Many people put their lives on the line in their work. I'm playing a wizard in Harry Potter. And I'd be lying if I said it doesn't affect me emotionally." Despite the threats, he emphasized that the abuse fuels his passion for the role and the opportunity to inspire young viewers who see themselves reflected in the story.

Actor stands by support for trans rights

As per Deadline, Essiedu also addressed his public support for trans rights. He was among over 400 signatories of a petition urging the UK entertainment industry to safeguard trans artists' rights.

"My points of view are mine and will continue to be so," he said, adding, "I signed that letter because I believe that artists in the trans community have a right to be treated with dignity and should be able to work without being intimidated. I have been really supported by the production team and I'd sign that letter again today."

About the upcoming Harry Potter series

The new Harry Potter series, which aims to explore themes of "love triumphing over hate, of acceptance," is scheduled to launch next year. (ANI)