Oscars 2023: Rihanna to perform at the 95th Academy Awards; here's what she will sing

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    95th Academy Awards: 'Raise Me Up' by Rihanna from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been nominated for Best Original Song at the 2023 Academy Awards. According to reports, Rihanna might be performing this song on the stage of the Oscars 2023
     

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 2, 2023, 1:20 PM IST

    The 35-year-old pop icon recently made her long-awaited return to the stage, performing at the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime LVII Concert. Rihanna made news for confirming her second pregnancy on stage, in addition to her fantastic performance.

    And now, the mother of one will take the stage one more at the forthcoming 95th Academy Awards, which will be broadcast live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre at West Hollywood on March 12. 



    What will Rihanna perform at the 2023 Oscars?
    Rihanna has been nominated for an Oscar in the Best Original Song category for her smash song Raise Me Up from Ryan Coogler's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. This was her first song recorded in six years, following her 2016 album ANTI. She also sang the song Born Again for Black Panther 2 and dedicated it to the late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who died in August 2020 after a quiet struggle with cancer.

    According to the media outlet, the Diamonds singer will be playing her Oscar-nominated song at the prestigious event while pregnant!

    Other nominees for Best Original Song at the 2023 Oscars include David Byrne, Ryan Lott, and Mitski for This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once, M. M. Keeravani and Chandrabose for Naatu Naatu from RRR, Diane Warren for "Applause" from Tell It Like a Woman, and BloodPop and Lady Gaga for "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick.
     

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2023, 1:22 PM IST
