Oscars 2023: What to expect at the 95th Academy Awards?

The 2023 Academy Awards will be presented on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre, Ovation Hollywood, in Los Angeles. The event will air live on ABC, 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, in India on March 13, 5:30 AM - 8:30 AM

While the biggest night in Hollywood is only a few days away, folks eagerly anticipate what the 95th Academy Awards will bring. If you are one of them, there is nothing to worry about. Continue reading to learn more about the forthcoming awards ceremony!

Performances by Rihanna and other artists

Rihanna will sing 'Raise Me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' at the 2023 Academy Awards. It has also been nominated for Best Original Song.

Other performers include David Byrne, Son Lux, and Stephanie Hsu in This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Sofia Carson and Diane Warren will perform their song Applause from Tell It Like a Woman. Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, both Indian vocalists, will also perform RRR's Naatu Naatu.

Lady Gaga, whose song 'Hold My Hand' from 'Top Gun: Maverick' was nominated for Best Original Song, would not be performing since she would not have time to practise for her performance while filming the Joker sequel.

Jimmy Kimmel's monologue will address the Will Smith vs Chris Rock controversy

Jimmy Kimmel will host the 95th Academy Awards for the third time, completing a hat trick as the renowned ceremony's host. Kimmel is anticipated to discuss Will Smith's slapping of Chris Rock on stage at the 94th Academy Awards last year. According to USA Today, executive producer Molly McNearey, who is also Kimmel's wife, stated that they will handle it and then move on. She added that they do not want to make this event about last year, but it is something that they can and will discuss in a 'comedic approach'.