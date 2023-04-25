Oscar 2024: Date, time, nominations, where and how to watch LIVE streaming

In 2024, the 96th Academy Awards ceremony will commemorate the best movies in world in more than 20 categories. If you are excited to know about the details, check this article to know about the date, timing and more.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences finally confirmed the Oscars' return on March 10 as Hollywood's most significant and prestigious awards ceremony. In 2024, the 96th Academy Awards ceremony will commemorate the best in world film in more than 20 categories. It's interesting that The Academy separately released more important Oscars 2024 dates. The final list of nominees for the Oscars will be released on January 23, 2024, and the shortlists will be revealed on December 21, 2023.

In 2024, the performance will be streamed live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre at the Ovation Hollywood. Except for one year, the Oscars have been held there since 2002. Due to the devastating effects of the pandemic, the location was regrettably moved to Union Station in Los Angeles two years ago. The Academy Awards allow their accountants more time to count the votes compared to prior years. Instead of the previous five days, the winners will now be disclosed 12 days following the conclusion of the final voting round.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and others ooze oomph and glam at Eid party

Instead of five days, the nominations-round voting will end seven days after the nominees' announcement. "Reserve the date. "The 96th #Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2024," The Academy tweeted. General entry categories submission deadline: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

EVENT LIST:

Governors Awards: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Preliminary voting begins: Thursday, December 18, 2023, at 9 a.m. PT

Preliminary voting ends: Monday, December 21, 2023, at 5 p.m. PT

Oscar Shortlists Announcement: Thursday, December 21, 2023

The eligibility period ends: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Nominations voting begins: Thursday, January 11, 2024, at 9 a.m. PT

Nominations voting ends: Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at 5 p.m. PT

Oscar Nominations Announcement: Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Oscar Nominees Luncheon: Monday, February 12, 2024

Finals voting begins: Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 9 a.m. PT

Scientific and Technical Awards: Friday, February 23, 2024

Finals voting ends: Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 5 p.m. PT

96th Oscars: Sunday, March 10, 2024



According to the Academy, "All dates for the 96th Academy Awards are subject to change.

ALSO READ: Why did Priyanka Chopra not fight for 'pay parity' in Bollywood? know details