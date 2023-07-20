Madonna delights fans by sharing 1st photos after being hospitalised with serious bacterial infection

After being hospitalised for a dangerous bacterial infection late last month, Madonna pleased her adoring followers by sharing photos for the first time. The most recent post demonstrates that the pop icon has been bouncing back after her most recent setback. The 64-year-old posted multiple selfies to her Instagram account on Tuesday in an effort to engage with her followers. She captioned the post: “A single rose can be my garden. A single friend my world.” Thank You. In the first image, Madonna may be seen smiling serenely while holding a large bunch of pink roses. The American singer was pictured cuddling with a purple plush animal in the other two photographs she posted on Instagram Stories. In the first, she stares directly at the camera with a solemn gaze. In the second photo, the stuffed animal partially hides her.

"I have felt your love. I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life," she wrote. "My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone."

The singer's most recent messages were made a few weeks after she shared her first Instagram post after being hospitalised on July 10 and thanked followers for their "positive energy, Prayers, and words of healing and encouragement."

"My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can! The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe. I couldn't be more grateful for your care and support. Love, M." the post added.

The Celebration Tour's North American opening leg has been postponed. In a press release, Live Nation revealed the tragic news and noted: “We'll let you know as soon as we have new dates. Fans are urged to keep their tickets because, once the new dates are revealed, they will still be valid.” The company continued, "The tour is currently scheduled to kick off in Europe in October."

