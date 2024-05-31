'Once Upon a Time In Kochi' REVIEW: Here's how netizens react to Arjun Ashokan, Mubin's movie; read THIS

The release of 'Once Upon a Time In Kochi' is eagerly awaited and guarantees an unforgettable cinematic experience for all movie fans. Shine Tom Chacko assumes a crucial role in the movie as Ram Kumar, while Devika Sanjay, famous for her performances in 'Makal and 'Njan Prakashan', leads the female cast as Janaki Jayan.

Once Upon a Time In Kochi X Review: Nadirshah wrote and directed the action-comedy film Once Upon a Time in Kochi, which stars Mubin M. Rafi and Devika Sanjay from Njan Prakashan. The film's theatrical launch was originally set for February 23, but it was delayed until May 31, 2024.

In this film, Mubin M. Rafi, the son of director, actor, and screenwriter Rafi, makes his acting debut. He plays Habibi, a brave guy who tackles a narcotics cartel in Kochi to save his sweetheart. Alongside him, Arjun Ashokan plays CI Anand Das, a dedicated police officer determined to arrest the mafia and its associates.

The creators promise fans a delicious blend of comedy, fascinating music, and thrilling action sequences, making it ideal for family enjoyment. Shine Tom Chacko stars as Ram Kumar, while Devika Sanjay, known for her roles in "Makal" and "Njan Prakashan," leads the female cast as Janaki Jayan.

Once Upon a Time in Kochi Cast and Crew

Aside from Arjun Ashokan, Mubin Rafi, Shine Tom Chacko, and Devika Sanjay, the supporting cast includes Shivajith as Vinod, Johny Antony as Jayan, and Neha Saxena as ADGP Rani Patel, Aswath Lal as Thaha, Habibi's friend; Jaffar Idukki as Chandrappan; Baiju Santhosh as DYSP Cylex Abraham; Jishad Shamsudeen; Riyaz Khan as Peter George; Sudheer Karamana as Nicholas; and Dracula Sudhir as Sunil.

Director Rafi wrote the script for Once Upon a Time in Kochi, his first production with Nadirshah. Nadirshah and Hesham Abdul Wahab composed the soundtrack, which features lyrics written by B K Harinarayanan, Suhail M Koya, Shaheera Nazeer, and Kunwar Juneja (Hindi). The film's release is eagerly awaited, guaranteeing an unforgettable cinematic experience for all film fans.

