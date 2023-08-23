‘King of Kotha’ to ‘Ramachandra Boss & Co.”: 5 Onam release movies soon to hit theatres

People are excited the release of these highly anticipated movies, this Onam. From ‘King of Kotha’ to ‘Ramachandra Boss & Co.’ read on to see the movies getting ready for its Onam release. --by Leona Merlin Antony

Onam releases have always been a favourite. The vacation times would be starting and it is a tradition to go watch movies with our family and friends in the theatre. This Onam, the movies lined up stars our dearest film stars Dulquar Salman, Nivin Pauly, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Mamitha Baiju. Similarly, last Onam also showcased great movies like ‘Thekkan Thallu Case’ and ‘Thallumala’. Here are the five Malayalam movies all set for release this Onam. Make sure to grab a ticket to all of these movies!

1. ‘King of Kotha’

Dulquer Salman starrer ‘King of Kotha’ directed by Abhilash Joshiy, is going to be released on 24 August 2023, which is tomorrow. Fans are eagerly waiting to see their ‘Kunjikka’ on the big screens. Directed by Abhilash Joshiy, the music composition is by Jakes Bejoy and Shaan Rahman. The actress in ‘KOK’ is Aishwarya Lekshmi known for movies ‘Mayaanadhi’ and ‘Varathan’. It tells the story of Tony who is not interested in his father’s line of life and falls in love with a girl of a wealthy background.

ALSO READ: Mohanlal's ‘Barroz’ and ‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’ release dates to clash? KNOW details here

2. ‘Ramachandra Boss & Co.’

Starring Nivin Pauly, Mamitha Baiju, Vinay Fort and Jaffer Idukki, it is a story of a palace heist that is targeted at Amar Palace. The release date is 25 Aug 2023. The shooting was based in UAE and Kerala and Haneef Adeni is the director. The trailer release happened only a few days back. Vinay Fort’s look during the event went viral and many people applauded him for his courage to walk in that look. The movie takes comical undertones as well as serious plots.

3. ‘RDX’

Antony Varghese Pepe, Shane Nigam and Neeraj Madhav is starring in Nahas Hidayath’s directorial film. By the titular names, Robert, Dony and Xavier, the backdrop of the movie is that of a temple festival. The movie has great stunts and fights which looks similar to ‘Ajagajandharam’ which was also a Pepe starrer. The director of the movie mentioned that ‘Thallumala’ has given a great confidence to move on with the project since it is also something of a similar genre.

4. 'Madhura Manohara Moham'

This movie had already hit the theatres on June 16 but is now streaming the OTT this Onam season. It is a comedy drama film directed by Stephy Zaviour. Sharafudheen, Rajeesha Vijayan and Aarsha Chandhini Baiju are in the lead roles. OTT platforms enable to make the movie reach a big crowd irrespective of language differences. Reviews are floating in already which poses good for the movie.

ALSO READ: ‘Vaathil’ trailer OUT: Witness Anu Sithara, Vinay Fort as married couples dealing with Othello Syndrome

5. 'Olam'

Lena and Arjun Ashokan starrer Olam is soon to hit the OTT platforms this Onam season. It is a suspense thriller having a unique storyline. The movie was released on August 4th theatrically. Reports suggest that Disney+Hostar might claim the rights for the movie soon.