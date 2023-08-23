Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ‘King of Kotha’ to ‘Ramachandra Boss & Co.”: 5 Onam release movies soon to hit theatres

    People are excited the release of these highly anticipated movies, this Onam. From ‘King of Kotha’ to ‘Ramachandra Boss & Co.’ read on to see the movies getting ready for its Onam release. --by Leona Merlin Antony

     

    'King of Kotha' to 'Ramachandra Boss & Co.': 5 Onam release movies soon to hit theatres LMA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 23, 2023, 4:19 PM IST

    Onam releases have always been a favourite. The vacation times would be starting and it is a tradition to go watch movies with our family and friends in the theatre. This Onam, the movies lined up stars our dearest film stars Dulquar Salman, Nivin Pauly, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Mamitha Baiju. Similarly, last Onam also showcased great movies like ‘Thekkan Thallu Case’ and ‘Thallumala’. Here are the five Malayalam movies all set for release this Onam. Make sure to grab a ticket to all of these movies!

    1. ‘King of Kotha’

    Dulquer Salman starrer ‘King of Kotha’ directed by Abhilash Joshiy, is going to be released on 24 August 2023, which is tomorrow. Fans are eagerly waiting to see their ‘Kunjikka’ on the big screens. Directed by Abhilash Joshiy, the music composition is by Jakes Bejoy and Shaan Rahman. The actress in ‘KOK’ is Aishwarya Lekshmi known for movies ‘Mayaanadhi’ and ‘Varathan’. It tells the story of Tony who is not interested in his father’s line of life and falls in love with a girl of a wealthy background.

     

    ALSO READ: Mohanlal's ‘Barroz’ and ‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’ release dates to clash? KNOW details here

    2. ‘Ramachandra Boss & Co.’ 

    Starring Nivin Pauly, Mamitha Baiju, Vinay Fort and Jaffer Idukki, it is a story of a palace heist that is targeted at Amar Palace. The release date is 25 Aug 2023. The shooting was based in UAE and Kerala and Haneef Adeni is the director. The trailer release happened only a few days back. Vinay Fort’s look during the event went viral and many people applauded him for his courage to walk in that look. The movie takes comical undertones as well as serious plots. 

     

    3. ‘RDX’

    Antony Varghese Pepe, Shane Nigam and Neeraj Madhav is starring in Nahas Hidayath’s directorial film. By the titular names, Robert, Dony and Xavier, the backdrop of the movie is that of  a temple festival. The movie has great stunts and fights which looks similar to ‘Ajagajandharam’ which was also a Pepe starrer. The director of the movie mentioned that ‘Thallumala’ has given a great confidence to move on with the project since it is also something of a similar genre. 

     

    4. 'Madhura Manohara Moham'

    This movie had already hit the theatres on June 16 but is now streaming the OTT this Onam season. It is a comedy drama film directed by Stephy Zaviour. Sharafudheen, Rajeesha Vijayan and Aarsha Chandhini Baiju are in the lead roles. OTT platforms enable to make the movie reach a big crowd irrespective of language differences. Reviews are floating in already which poses good for the movie. 

     

    ALSO READ: ‘Vaathil’ trailer OUT: Witness Anu Sithara, Vinay Fort as married couples dealing with Othello Syndrome

    5. 'Olam'

    Lena and Arjun Ashokan starrer Olam is soon to hit the OTT platforms this Onam season. It is a suspense thriller having a unique storyline. The movie was released on August 4th theatrically. Reports suggest that Disney+Hostar might claim the rights for the movie soon. 

    Last Updated Aug 23, 2023, 4:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kushi Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film gets U/A certificate; know details ADC

    Kushi: Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film gets U/A certificate; know details

    Actress assault case: Kerala HC removes amicus curiae over links with actor Dileep anr

    Actress assault case: Kerala HC removes amicus curiae over links with actor Dileep

    Welcome 3: Are exes Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon sharing screen space after 19 years? vma

    Welcome 3: Are exes Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon sharing screen space after 19 years?

    Chandrayaan 3 mission: Prakash Raj posts sarcastic comments; clarifies them after police case, trolling ADC

    Chandrayaan 3 mission: Prakash Raj posts sarcastic comments; clarifies them after police case, trolling

    'Scam 2003' trailer out now: Witness Gagan Dev Riar's nuanced performance as Abdul Karim Telgi vma

    'Scam 2003' trailer out now: Witness Gagan Dev Riar's nuanced performance as Abdul Karim Telgi

    Recent Stories

    Finding Nemo to Ice Age: 7 best movies about Animals MSW

    'Ice Age' to 'Finding Nemo': 7 best movies about Animals

    Dhokla to Oats Khichdi: 7 Indian snacks to eat for weight loss makhana Sprout salad ATG

    Dhokla to Oats Khichdi: 7 Indian snacks to eat for weight loss

    Why will Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max release late and be expensive reports gcw

    Why will Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max release late and be expensive?

    7 transformative habits which will help you to live minimally LMA

    7 transformative habits which will help you to live minimally

    Delhi rape case: Accused govt official repeatedly drugged minor girl, say reports AJR

    Delhi rape case: Accused govt official repeatedly drugged minor girl, say reports

    Recent Videos

    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon
    Chandrayaan 3 Mission on Moon: From studying lunar quakes to scanning distant planets

    Chandrayaan-3 Mission on Moon: From studying lunar quakes to scanning distant planets

    Video Icon
    Patna Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media WATCH AJR

    Patna: Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon
    India has the best model Indonesia impressed by India's Jan Aushadhi Centres

    'India has the best model...' Indonesia impressed by India's Jan Aushadhi Centres

    Video Icon