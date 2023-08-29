Onam 2023: Here's how Malaika Arora enjoyed joyous festival with her mom, sister Amrita

Making the festival of Onam 2023 more special and memorable this time, Bollywood diva Malaika Arora started her Onam celebrations by enjoying the sumptuous Sadya spread at her mom Joyce Arora's home with sister Amrita Arora and their friends.

Onam festivities have already commenced at Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora's maternal residence. Their mother, Joyce Arora, is known to prepare the tastiest Onam Sadya, which most celebrities love to relish. As the soiree and celebrations embarked, the Aroras hosted Aditi Govitrikar home for a hearty meal. Malaika's friends Vahbiz Mehta and Delnaz Daruwala were also a part of the Onam festivities this year.

Malaika Arora's close friend and TV actress Aditi Govitrikar shared a video from the Onam festivities at the Aroras on her Instagram stories. The spread included traditional delicacies. The Sadya is served and enjoyed on a banana leaf. Malaika's parents served the meal to the guests. Mrs Arora looked pretty in a white saree with a golden and red border. She paired it with a sleeveless red blouse.

Malaika is a self-proclaimed food lover while being a fitness freak. At the festival of Onam last year, the actress shared a picture of her Sadya that consisted of delicacies like inji puli, pachadi, sambar, thoran, olan and many more. It also included potato curry, channa sundal, crispy chips, papad and chilli.

For those unaware, In 2020, when COVID-19 restrictions got eased, Malaika reunited with her parents and sister for Onam. Sharing a picture from the celebration at home, she wrote, "Our table is set. And after five months, we all are together at my parents' home n on this very auspicious day of Onam. Thank you, Mom, @joycearora, for this lovely spread. Onam Sadya.." Her meal included Avial, Erissery, Pulissery, Kootu curry, Olan, Sambar, Velarikka Pachadi, Muttaikose thoran, Vazhakkai mezhukkupuratti, Matta choru, Nei, Sambaram, Inji puli, Naranga achar, Pappadam, Palada payasam and Ada pradhaman.

