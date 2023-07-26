OMG2: CBFC orders 15-20 cuts for Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi starrer; makers not okay with decision?

The producers plan to appeal these adjustments since they do not like them and do not want to make the cuts. According to sources, OMG2 was referred to the revising committee after the revising committee (RC) of the censor board determined that portions of the movie's content needed to be reviewed. The specific content of the scenes and conversations that are in question is unknown at this time. Finally, it is said that OMG 2 will be a "Adults Only" movie. The movie allegedly centres on sex education. Although the alterations and changes have been disclosed, the creators of OMG 2 are supposedly not okay with the decision.

ALSO READ: Rihanna flaunts baby bump in white crop top, unbuttoned jeans; Check out photo

An insider told News19: “In all, the RC has asked for 20 cuts. These include both visual and audio deletions. On top of it, they have also suggested the makers opt for an adults-only certification,” a source told Bollywood Hungama. “However, the makers are not comfortable with these cuts as they believe that it’ll affect the essence of the film. They are also not okay with an ‘A’ certificate. After all, they feel that the topic of sex education should be seen by people of all ages,"

Noting that the original movie, OMG Oh My God (2012), was well-liked by kids, they certified the sequel as being for adults only since it "doesn't feel right, in their opinion." The two sides are currently at a standstill. It will be interesting to see if they can agree faster so that OMG Oh My God 2 can comfortably release on August 11 as planned, the source continued. Amit Rai, the director of OMG 2, and Akshay Kumar have not yet responded to the reports. OMG 2 has previously been scheduled to arrive on August 11. Akshay Kumar plays Lord Shiva in the movie, which also features Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. OMG 2 is anticipated to go off against Sunny.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon teases fans by dropping hints about special person with whom she'll share her birthday; know DEETS