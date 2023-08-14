Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhola Shankar star Chiranjeevi to undergo knee surgery; actor goes on break

    Chiranjeevi's knee surgery might be held in Bengaluru or New Delhi. Following the surgery, the actor will take a break of 45 days to recover before resuming his other personal and professional commitments.

    First Published Aug 14, 2023, 11:55 AM IST

    Megastar Chiranjeevi, who debuted as Bhola Shankar last Friday, is back in the news with a new update on his health and fitness. Fans are concerned and hoping that the 67-year-old actor will recover shortly. According to accessible information and gossip from within Tollywood, the veteran will take a 45-day or more extended vacation. According to reports, he will have knee surgery this week. The surgery might take place in Bengaluru or New Delhi. Following the procedure, the actor will rest for 45 days before returning to his other personal and professional obligations.

    Bhola Shankar, starring Megastar Chiranjeevi, is presently playing in cinemas worldwide. Meher Ramesh directed the Telugu version of the Tamil film Vedalam, which starred Ajith. According to the directors, some adjustments have been made to the script. The film was released on August 11 amid huge anticipation and massive box office returns, but a lack of riveting material or entertainment rendered Bhola Shankar another Acharya for the megastar. The film's revenues are disappointing, and indications indicate that it will be a flop in a few days.

    However, Chiranjeevi delivered his highest-grossing film to date, Waltair Veerayya, at the start of the year. Fans had high hopes for Bhola Shankar and anticipated it to perform similarly to Waltair Veerayya. Waltair Veerayya provided the actor Acharya and GodFather the much-needed success they deserved.

    Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi recently revealed that he was diagnosed with non-cancerous polyps during a routine colonoscopy test, which he had surgically removed. When he attempted to communicate about his experience to raise awareness among his supporters and the general public, reports circulated that he had survived cancer. 

    Chiranjeevi's Work Front
    Once he is well, the legendary actor will return to the set of his forthcoming film, directed by Kalyan Krishna. According to reports, Bimbisara director Vassishta has also inked a project with Chiranjeevi.

    Last Updated Aug 14, 2023, 11:56 AM IST
